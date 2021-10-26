The only technique in the volleyball elite gives up the dream of the Superliga because of the children

Kely Kolasco Fraga’s dream, bronze medalist at the Olympic Games in Sydney-2000 with the selection of volleyball, lasted less than three weeks. The former player was announced as coach of the Curitiba team for the Women’s Superliga 2021/2022, but had to give up her dream of being in the sport’s elite. A solo mother of Kim, 13, and Kiara, 7, she chose to stay with the children and not train the team anymore, as she was unable to set up a “reliable structure” for the children when she needed to travel.

Still without a name to replace it, Curitiba debuts this Friday, against Barueri, commanded by the coach of the Brazilian team, José Roberto Guimarães. Kely would go down in sports history as the coach of an adult team. The last Superliga technique was Sandra Mara Leão, at Uniara/Araraquara, in 2014/2015, following in the footsteps of Isabel Salgado, ex-Vasco and Flamengo.

– This is a drama of so many women, right? – points out Kely, who had already coached the team for about three weeks: – I feel with a sinking heart for missing this opportunity, especially in a still sexist environment, with little opening for us women. But at the same time I know it was the right decision at this time, given the children’s needs. It takes courage to give up a wonderful opportunity like this. I am at peace and I believe the doors will open for me again.





She says that the two children have important health issues and that they need specific care in addition to therapy. Kim is mildly autistic, and Kiara is hyperactive and has Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD). So he explained that he would need a “trust” structure. The children’s grandparents are in Belo Horizonte.

— They have opposite profiles, take medication and need attention, patience and affection. It’s not easy to deal with such different behaviors. I tried to set up a structure with people I trust, like my parents and some friends. But it was not possible. My father is 79 years old, took two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but lost a brother, even though he was vaccinated, to this disease. I couldn’t put him at risk and bring him here. He wouldn’t forgive me if something happened to him. At the same time, I understood that the structure with friends would not be efficient. They have their routines and children too – explains the technician, who adds: – I didn’t want to hire a babysitter, for example, because I would need to know people well. So, this decision to leave the team was possible, with a pain in my heart, but it was possible.

Kely says he “has not stopped crying” since he gave up his dream of competing in the Superliga, which starts this Thursday. But at the same time, she is “serene” with the option she has chosen:

Kely: “This is so many women’s drama, right?” Photo: Personal archive

“This was the opportunity I asked God for. I prepared for her. These weeks with the team were very good, we created bonds, the work was starting. And he even studied his debut rival at the tournament… But when you change the family structure, you can’t… I couldn’t travel to matches and leave my children. They are different. If I continued it would be ideal for me, not them. What could I do?

Kelly from Minas Gerais played for about 20 years and won bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. After retiring from the volleyball courts in 2011, she started to train athletes in Resende (RJ). She started her career as a youth coach in Resende, taking the women’s team to the Rio de Janeiro State Championship. She went to Curitiba, where she was a coach at Colégio Militar de Curitiba (CMC) and at AABB de Curitiba. He created the Top Vôlei school, for training athletes.

It was Kely who discovered Mayany, central of the Brazilian team, one of the bets of coach José Roberto Guimarães for the next Olympic cycle and who was recently South American champion.

Kely and Mayany: she was the one who discovered the Brazilian team’s network in Resende Photo: Reproduction

– I was always very brave as an athlete. I took advantage of all the opportunities that came up, even though it wasn’t easy. Right now, I can’t take advantage of the opportunity that came to me. But I know I still have this chance. I have knowledge and ability. Curitiba left its doors open, sympathized with my situation. I’ll try to make a way possible for me. I believe everything comes on time,” she says hopefully, “Maybe next season?