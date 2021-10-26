The price of the ox continues to fall; check out the highlights of this tuesday

Boi: prices continue to fall with retention difficulties, says Safras & Mercado

Schedule

Brazil: Paraná crop data (Deral)

Brazil: IPCA-15 October (IBGE)

USA: October Consumer Confidence

Boi: prices continue to fall with retention difficulties, says Safras & Mercado

According to Safras & Mercado consultancy, the difficulty in retaining herds in feedlots continues to generate an increase in supply and a consequent drop in prices. According to analyst Fernando Iglesias, low wholesale prices also tend to increase the pressure on the price of arroba in the main squares of the Brazilian market.

On B3, the quotes of live cattle futures contracts had a mixed day, with a good increase in the contract for November and a fall for October, with adjustments due to the fact that it is in its last trading days. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 264.50 to BRL 263.85, in November it went from BRL 269.85 to BRL 274.10 and in December it went from BRL 282.90 to BRL 282. 20 per at sign.

Corn: bag keeps alternating between light highs and lows

The Cepea corn indicator, calculated based on prices in Campinas (SP), had a day of slightly lower prices. The price varied -0.1% compared to the previous day and went from R$89.27 to R$89.18 per bag. Even so, in the year, the indicator had a high of 13.39%. In 12 months, prices reached 11.94% appreciation.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve had another day of decline and shorter maturities lost the level of R$88 per bag. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 88.52 to BRL 87.70, from January 2022 it went from BRL 88.36 to BRL 87.46, from BRL 88.39 to BRL in March 87.83 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 84.77 to R$ 84.29 per bag.

Soybeans: Cepea indicator retreats with dollar

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) had one day of low prices, following the fall of the dollar against the real. The price varied -1.52% compared to the previous day and went from R$174.62 to R$171.97 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated 11.74%. In 12 months, prices reached a 4.4% increase.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the prices of soybean futures contracts rose again after two days of declines, but they were still below that registered last Wednesday,20. The maturity for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 1.38% yoy and rose from $12.204 to $12.372 a bushel.

Coffee: prices start week stable in Brazil

According to Safras & Mercado, Arabica coffee prices had a day of stability and with few deals. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink Arabica with 15% pickup was stable at R$1,250/.1255, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was unchanged at R$1,255/1,260 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices practically recovered from the fall observed last Friday, 22, and resumed the level above US$ 2.0 per pound. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, appreciated by 1.35% in the daily comparison and went from US$1.9985 to US$2.0255 per pound.

Abroad: corporate results remain positive

In New York, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices, two of the top three stock indices on US stock exchanges, broke new closing records. The scenario remains similar to last week, when good corporate results in the third quarter boosted the shares of large companies.

During this last week of October, the balances of the third quarter of technology giants will be known and may reaffirm this positive movement of stock exchanges. In today’s economic agenda, Tuesday, 26th, the highlights are housing data and also September consumer confidence in the United States.

In Brazil: balance has a surplus of US$ 1.7 billion in the last partial of October

According to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), in the first four weeks of October, Brazil had a surplus of US$ 1.793 billion in the trade balance. The result was due to a sum of US$ 17.274 billion in exports and US$ 15.480 billion in imports. Compared to the same period last year, there was a 45.7% reduction in the surplus.

Helped by new highs from abroad and a decrease in fiscal news, the Ibovespa opened the week partially recovering from last week’s falls. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange rose 2.28% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 108,714 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar had a devaluation of 1.27% and went from R$ 5.6273 to R$ 5.5556.