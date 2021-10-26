The signs that will most feel the intensity of the Sun’s entry into Scorpio – Metro World News Brasil

On October 23, the Sun entered Scorpio, a revealing and deeply connected phase that tends to be very intense for some signs.

Check out what they are:

Cancer

This is a time to look deeply into the pleasure and romance in your life. What makes you happy and nourishes your positivity will become more evident, but what prevents you from reaching this level of satisfaction as well. It is possible that these findings will increase your connection with the emotional and your willingness to express your feelings.

All of this contributes to your creativity, but it’s also an important call for independence and completions that make room for healthier paths. Remember that detachment is difficult, but it is also the most transformational step for certain situations.

Check out more:

Scorpion

It’s all about you now and there is great transformational power at work in your life. It’s time to go deeper into what motivates you and really is part of your essence, growing and letting go of your hurts. This is the time to overcome obstacles or heavy loads from the past to start on a new path – advice, meditation and intuition will be important in this process.

New needs, goals and desires can be discovered, but this will also be the hands-on phase to achieve your goals. The cycle that starts now will be long term and you tend to reach understandings for your greater good.

Fishes

The Sun in Scorpio can bring important reflections, helping you to access new answers and create the reality you desire. It is possible that your look will deepen and get to the root to clarify what you really believe in the most diverse issues, especially spiritual. Exploring yourself will be an intense and learning process.

When starting this search for the truth, the connection with the essence itself tends to increase and this will also intensify the sensitivity. Don’t be afraid of discoveries (even those that involve other people) and keep your mind and heart open. By starting this expansion of horizons you will go much further!

Want to learn more about the love life of the signs this week?

The weekly horoscope focused on love is out and reserves predictions for all signs! You can check it out by accessing our partner Nova Mulher by clicking here.