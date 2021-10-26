The stocks that will suffer the most if the Copom raises the Selic rate beyond what is expected tomorrow to contain inflation

O IPCA-15 October, preview of official inflation, changed the mood of the market this Tuesday (26), with a reading well above the expected: jump of 1.20%, the biggest increase for the month since 1995, according to data released by IBGE.

“O IPCA-15 October had a significantly higher-than-expected reading, advancing 1.2%, above our estimate of 1.06% and 1% expected by the market. We maintain the projection of a high of 150 basis points (bps) in the Selic rate on Wednesday (27), but with an evidently bullish risk”, comments Felipe Sichel, chief strategist of the Modals (MOLD11).

The expert highlights that the factors responsible for inflation are intensifying, which in itself entails a more intense increase in the interest rate to ensure convergence of inflation to the target.

The market, which was trying to recover profits, following the news of the possible privatization of Petrobras, turned on the risk aversion mode.

Around 12:06 pm (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa (IBOV) yielded 1.23% to 107,370.48 points. At the same time, the dollar advanced 0.38% quoted at R$ 5.5770.

difficult short term

For Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investments, the shot of the IPCA-15 October feeds the feeling that the central bank may raise the pace of interest rate increase this Wednesday (26).

“Added to the stress with the spending ceiling, higher-than-expected inflation could raise the Selic of 6.25% in addition to 7.25% — as defended before the monetary authority, penalizing even more the variable income premium in Brazil. Actions related to consumption and retail, as well as the real estate sector should feel the greatest impact in this short term,” said the expert to the Money Times.

The pressure on the budget of Brazilian families makes retailers less optimistic about sales on this Black Friday, as well as the demand for real estate credit should slow down with the rise of prices. fees.

In the range of options, the RB Investimentos strategist believes that investors can diversify at this time so much in fixed income, with more attractive yields and above inflation, as in assets abroad.

“While the Ibovespa bitter drop of almost 10% in 2021, the S&P 500 (SPX), an index that gathers the 500 largest companies in the United States trades at their historical highs, an appreciation of more than 20% in the year”, concludes Cruz.

