The Testimony of the Groom of the Church’s First Blessed Bride

Rome, 25 Oct. 21 / 09:41 am (ACI).- In 1984, Guido Rossi was engaged to Sandra Sabattini, when a traffic accident ended the life of the woman who this Sunday was raised to the altar as the first blessed bride of the Catholic Church.

Sandra and Guido met in 1979. Some time later, committed to getting married and with the dream of going to Africa to help the “last of the last”, she was killed by a car in a traffic accident.

On the eve of his beatification on Sunday, Rossi spoke to Vatican News information service in Italian about his life experience with Sandra and how he was affected by losing her when she was just 22 years old.

“My life was marked by Sandra, with her life and her death. After a period not without difficulties, but certainly beautiful and profound, I clearly found myself with two houses on the way, one of his family and mine, while the rest remained standing”, said Guido, who is now a married deacon and has two children.

“They helped me a lot and the family’s relationship and affection are still alive. I was also supported by the priests and brothers of the João XXIII Community”, to which they both belonged.

In his opinion, Sandra’s beatification allows us to contemplate “the great mercy of the Lord who never leaves us alone, even when we believe that we are walking alone, while He leads us by the arm, as we saw written on the door of a church in Gubbio that I visited. with Sandra”.

Regarding Sandra’s ability to meet and be of service to others, Guido comments that it was difficult to keep up with her.

“I can attest to her quest to get involved or walk together, and her clarity in always seeking to do the Lord’s will,” he added.

Guido said he was “impressed by his joyful and profound way of looking at life and his trust in the Lord”.

Sandra was born on August 19, 1961, in Riccione, and spent her early years in the municipality of Misano Adriatico, in the province of Rimini.

At the age of 4, she and her family moved to the parish house of the parish of San Girolamo, where one of her uncles, Father Giuseppe Bonini, her mother’s brother, was parish priest.

Sandra began writing a personal diary on January 24, 1972. Three years later, she met Father Oreste Benzi, founder of the Pope John XXIII Community, who was dedicated to the “lasts” of society.

After a missionary experience with the group, he returned home with a certainty: “We break our bones, but these are the people I will never leave.”

She enrolled at the University of Bologna to study medicine. In his spare time and on vacation, he devoted himself to taking care of the sick.

With an intense life of prayer, the daily rosary and daily meditation on the Word of God, Sandra also had the habit of praying the first hour of each year in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

She met Guido, with whom she shared many ideals, such as the dream of going to Africa to serve the “last of the last”.

However, he died at age 22. On April 29, 1984, I went with Guido to a meeting of the Pope John XXIII Community. As soon as she got out of the car and was waiting to cross the street, she was hit by another vehicle heading in the opposite direction. She was taken to the Bellaria Hospital in Bologna, where she died on 2 May.

