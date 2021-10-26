There are currently no political conditions for the privatization of Petrobras, says economist

In an interview with CNN, economist and partner at LCA Fernando Camargo stated that he does not see political conditions for the privatization of Petrobras at present. The President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is already discussing with the top of the National Congress how to make the idea viable.

“I don’t see the political conditions for a change of this magnitude today [a privatização da estatal]”, said Camargo.

According to the expert, difficulties regarding changes like this are already identified in less expressive cases, due to political resistance. “Basically, Petrobras is a company that moves a very expressive value chain,” he said.

The plan analyzed is to prepare a bill that will allow the Union to start disposing of the company’s shares in order to lose control. However, the government would maintain the so-called “golden share”, which would allow it to veto certain oil company operations and also appoint the company’s president.

“I find it very difficult for this to go forward,” Camargo said.

gas price

The economist also said that the price of the gas molecule is still very dependent on the state-owned company and other multinational groups. “We still have a very relevant reflection of Petrobras’ pricing and pricing policy, which in turn follows the international market,” stated Camargo.