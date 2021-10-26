Thiaguinho rebuts news from Globo’s website: “Something that doesn’t exist”

This Saturday (23), the edition of the High hours which had the presence of Thiaguinho and Péricles, former members of Exaltasamba. Fernanda Souza’s ex-husband declared that he does not rule out the possibility of performing again with his former group colleague.

“It’s inevitable, there will be a day when we’ll go out on the road together singing again. Even because what we did was very beautiful and stayed in people’s hearts. I understand when they find us together and ask if we’re coming back. I understand all this commotion because it was very beautiful what we experienced”, declared the singer.

However, Gshow, Grupo Globo’s website, released the information in another way. ‘Is it coming there? Thiaguinho doesn’t rule out Exaltasamba’s return: ‘It’s inevitable”, released the portal. Upon seeing the article, the samba dancer made a point of expressing himself.

“No, no… The question was about touring with Pericles, not the group. Just to clarify and not feed something that doesn’t exist. Kiss to general!”, countered Thiaguinho on Twitter. After the musician’s speech, the site changed the title to ‘Thiaguinho doesn’t rule out going back to singing with Pericles: ‘It’s inevitable”.

