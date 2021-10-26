Thiaguinho’s betrayal during marriage to Fernanda Souza is exposed per page

Top Stories

The Galo Intruder Instagram page exposed, this Sunday (24), that Thiaguinho would have betrayed Fernanda Souza during the entire period of their marriage. The profile opened a question box intended for followers to choose an artist that the profile would say something about that particular celebrity.

Regarding Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza, questioned by a follower, the gossip profile administrator replied: “Fê Souza suffered few good ones in his hand. For he betrays her with a man and with a woman. There is a famous actor who is in Secret Truths 2, which Thiaguinho was”, published.

Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho’s relationship is good even after the divorce

Thiaguinho and Fernanda Souza started to bond in 2011. But it was only in 2015 that the two made the union official. In October 2019, the two shared, on their respective social networks, a photo holding hands and a text announcing their separation.

There were always rumors that the pagodeiro betrayed ex-chiquititas and this would have been the cause of the separation, but the two never mentioned anything about the real reason for the divorce. They just stated that the relationship between man and woman turned out to be a beautiful friendship.

Which is in fact true, as the two of them live publicly enjoying and praising each other and have been seen together at events as friends. The actress has never been seen or singled out in a new romance, while the musician has been pointed out that he is having an affair with ex-BBB Carol Peixinho.

According to sources close to Thiaguinho, the influencer would be willing to publicly assume the relationship, while the pagodeiro is not thinking about a serious relationship for now and would be running away from serious commitment. So, what do you think about this? Leave your opinion in the comments.

