Three children are found in an apartment with the body of their brother who died a year ago, in the US

HOUSTON, USA — Three children were found this Sunday abandoned in an apartment in the city of Houston, Texas, along with the remains of a brother who died a year ago. The police arrived at the property after a phone call from a 15-year-old boy. He told agents that his 9-year-old brother had died in 2020 and the body was in the next room.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said police found the three minors “living for a long time in deplorable conditions,” according to information from the Washington Post. In addition to the 15-year-old, there were two children aged 10 and 7 in the apartment.

“Looks like the remains have been there for a long time,” Gonzalez said at a press conference. “And I emphasize long,” he added.

This Monday morning, Gonzales said on Twitter that the children’s parents have not lived in the apartment for several months. Her mother and boyfriend were located on Sunday night, testified and were released. Nobody has been charged so far.

According to The Guardian, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported on Monday that it was seeking emergency custody of the three minors “to ensure the children’s safety.”

The department also said it already had the family history, but there was no ongoing investigation.

According to The Guardian, the younger children looked malnourished and injured. The three were taken to hospital to be evaluated and treated.