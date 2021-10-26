Tiago and Aline teams speak after cuddling

while the name of Gui Araújo he calmed down for being one of the most cited names on news portals, a subject that took everyone by surprise was the accusations of netizens in relation to James Piquilo and Aline Mineiro.

In the face of all the speculation about something greater than a friendship between the two, both teams of administrators of the participants’ social networks spoke out to clarify the situation.

“We are receiving all the screenshots of the absurd accusations they are making about Tiago in relation to Aline and they are all being forwarded to our legal department. Accusations completely clueless and without any EVIDENCE. You are pushing any limit! Bizarre!”, they wrote in one of the posts.

“Slander and slander are CRIMES. Exceeds all game limits in a reality show. You may not like it, not root for it, call it a plant… But accusing certain things of a friendship with another participant is absurd. Do not think that the internet is a land without law”, he added.

Aline Mineiro’s team, who lives a relationship with comedian Léo Lins outside of confinement, also spoke out.

“Aline’s affection for the other participants has been misinterpreted and has often been taken out of context. The affection she has for Tiago Piquilo is clearly a friend’s affection, as she herself said in the program”.

understand the controversy

The subject came up after Tiago Piquilo and Aline Mineiro were enjoying the pool alone. At one point, the ex-panicat asked the country singer for a foot massage.

“Don’t you like my foot? Massage my foot,” said Aline. “You’re kidding, right?”, James replied with laughter.

