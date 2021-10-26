Tiago’s nude and mentions of Juliette stir dawn

After a night of pizza and wine, the pedestrians had a quiet night at “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The name of ex-BBB Juliette Freire was the talk of the house.

Solange Gomes criticized the participants for the mentions of Juliette and Rico said he would like to be one in the reality show.

There was also the conversation between Rico and Tiago about the nude of the countryman being the “most expected by all”, in addition to the humorist lamenting the departure of Erika Schneider and predicting a brush in the formation of tonight’s hot seat.

‘They’re looking to make Juliette’s line’

Solange Gomes affirmed that she still doesn’t see any of the pedestrians with the profile of a champion on the reality show and she accused that they are trying to copy the style of Juliette Freire, champion of BBB21, from Rede Globo’s program.

Do people want to play Juliette because they know Juliette worked and studied her? I think they’re wanting to do the Juliette line

Solange, in turn, stated that she did not follow the attraction and made it clear that she is acting with her truth.

They say she was hers. I didn’t follow. I know I’m making the Solange line myself.

Competition does not accept ex-pawn

Rico Melquiades lamented that the participants of “A Fazenda” are not invited to join “Big Brother Brasil” – only ex-BBBs, like Bil Araújo in this edition, gain a chance to be featured on RecordTV.

Whoever comes here never goes there, you know? You are never invited there.

“But they’re watching, they are,” guaranteed Valentina. “But I think this can be broken. Absolutely!”, opined Tiago. “Those who come here are not invited there,” Rico lamented again.

cute scolding

Tiago Piquilo took advantage of the conversation about realities to tell Valentina Francavilla and Rico Melquiades that he has already been scolded by Boninho, current variety genre director at Rede Globo, in his participation in the program “Fama”, in 2004.

Cool. He was my boss already! The voice from beyond was his there. Bravo that only!

“Is he? Was he angry?” asked Valentina.

“He was nice, but he has an Erasmus way, really. We understood he was good, but the tension there was scary,” he said.

Nude “most anticipated by all”

Rico Melquiades confided to Tiago Piquilo that the audience of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is curious to see him blurting out some nude image about his intimate penis enlargement surgery.

The country singer highlighted that all editions of realities get specials on some sites with close-ups of those in confinement.

All editions of these sites have 30 minutes of moments from the house that escapes the naked person.

“Mercy. Has yours already escaped?”, Rico asked Rico, who replied:

Not

The comedian told Tiago that reality show fans are curious to know how the result of his intimate surgery turned out.

I’ve already escaped. I think yours is the most anticipated by everyone.

“It’s true,” confirmed Valentina. “You’re crazy,” laughed Tiago. “Everyone wants to see this aesthetic,” said Rico. “I won’t give this disappointment… but what’s going to happen here is a joke”, promised the singer.

‘Wanted to be a Juliette’

Rico Melquiades told Valentina Francavilla that he would like to leave the reality show with a high number of followers like Juliette Freire in her victory in “BBB 21”.

I wanted to be a Juliette. Imagine leaving here with 30 million (followers)?

Rico Melquiades’ mention of Juliette is in reference to the number of followers he gained in his passage through “BBB 21”.

Juliette comparisons

Rico Melquiades lamented the departure of Erika Schneider in the third field in a chat with Aline Mineiro. In the view of the pawn, the former dancer of Faustão hesitated in pulling Tiago Piquilo from the bay to the hot seat and compared the country singer to Juliette Freire – “BBB 21” champion.

For a silly thing. Pulled the wrong person. He pulled the winner of the show, Tiago, Juliette from the show. Say it!

He also warned that he is aware that he can do badly in the game for wanting to take the funkista Tati Quebra Barraco to the popular vote. “There, we pull the second winner of the program, Gil, who is Tati”, he joked.

Predicting fields

Rico Melquiades told Aline Mineiro that it won’t be a surprise that he will go to the sixth field of the reality show.

The cool thing here in the house is very distributed. So, each one has a little business with so-and-so.

“I don’t know who’s going, but I have three votes,” said Rico. “Are you thinking?”, Aline asked. “I’ll have MC Gui, Tati and Dynho,” listed the comedian. “Tati can go after me,” warned the ex-panicat.

