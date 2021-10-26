Tite will make the last call-up of 2021 on Friday, and Seleção may not have players from Brazil | Brazilian Team

On Friday morning, coach Tite will make the last call-up of the Brazilian national team in 2021. He will call at least 23 players for the World Cup qualifiers against the Colombia , on the 11th, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and Argentina , the 16th, in San Juan.

The list may not have players who work in Brazil. The possibility has been discussed internally at the CBF for a few weeks and aims not to further compromise the national football calendar.

The team’s comfortable situation in the qualifiers, with qualification for the Cup in Qatar already practically guaranteed, made this idea gain strength. The information was initially released by “ESPN”.

This was already a request from Brazilian clubs since the last rounds of the qualifiers and gained strength last month, when the CBF did not postpone the games of teams that had players called up.

Tite’s last list featured players from Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras.

The team’s next games will take place in the middle of the 31st, 32nd and 33rd rounds of the Brasileirão. The duel against Argentina will be 11 days before the Libertadores final.

This will be Tite’s first call-up to have journalists present since the beginning of the pandemic. The last time the press was able to participate in the coach’s interview in person was in March of last year.

