TJ determines that Gugu Liberato’s estate pays $10,000 a month to the presenter’s partner, says lawyer | São Paulo

The São Paulo Court of Justice determined that the Gugu Liberado estate, who died in 2019 after a domestic accident in the United States, continues to pay a pension of US$ 10 thousand per month (about R$ 56 thousand) to Dr. Rose Miriam Souza di Matteo, ex-partner of the presenter and mother of his three children.

Rose Miriam was not officially married to Gugu and was excluded from the presenter’s will, who left 75% of his assets to his three children and 25% to his nephews. She asks the court for the recognition of the stable union with the presenter.

While the merits of the union are not judged, according to lawyer Nelson Wilians, who represents Rose Miriam, the judges of the 9th Private Law Chamber determined that Gugu’s estate continues to transfer to the doctor the amounts that were signed in a document between the two called “Joint Commitment to Parenting”.

In the document, Gugu passed on during his lifetime the US$ 10,000 monthly so that Rose Miriam could cover her personal expenses and that of the family’s house in Orlando, in the United States.

According to Nelson Wilians, the presenter’s estate, managed by Gugu’s sister, the numerologist Aparecida Liberato, would have reduced the value of the transfers to U$ 7,000 per month.

“The judge upheld Rose Miriam’s right and also consigned that the Estate must pay exactly the amount of $10,000 a month – which was wrongly paying around $7,000 a month -, an amount that is for its own costs from Rose and from the Orlando residence where she lives with her children. Without prejudice to the Estate, continuing to bear other expenses, such as employees, education and leisure expenses, in addition to the children’s physical, mental and dental health,” stated Nelson Wilians.

Gugu's widow and children say goodbye to presenter at the wake.

Last year, the doctor had won the right to R$ 100,000 per month in alimony, through an injunction (provisional) of the judge of the 9th Family and Probate Court of the Central Court of the Capital.

However, judges Edson Luiz de Queiroz, César Peixoto and Galdino Toledo Júnior, from the same 9th Chamber of Private Law, had a different understanding of the case at the 2nd instance and overturned the injunction last year, according to the advice of lawyer Nelson Wilians.

According to the judge who reported the request, even if her and Gugu’s stable union were recognized, Rose would not be entitled to alimony, only her part in the inventory.

Gugu's children and widow embrace in the family's farewell to the presenter at the cemetery.

Gugu’s Widow: ‘I don’t want to take anything that belongs to my children. I want recognition’

death after domestic accident

Presenter Gugu Liberato died in November 2019 after suffering a domestic accident at his home in Orlando, USA. Gugu was 60 years old and was the father of three children he had with the doctor Rose Miriam di Matteo.

In order to fulfill the presenter’s wishes, the donation of his organs was authorized. The surgery completed on the morning of November 24th lasted about 6 hours. About 50 people benefited from organ donations.

The presenter’s body was veiled for more than 20 hours in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo and buried in the Cemitério Gethsemani do Morumbi, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Fans, family and friends participated in the ceremonies that were open to the public, the family had a reserved area.

