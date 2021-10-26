TJ-RS suspends Inter and Corinthians organized teams for six months

The clash between fans of Inter and Corinthians, before the duel on Sunday, at Parque Marinha do Brasil, led to the suspension for six months of the organized supporters of each club. The decision, taken on Monday, was taken by the Court of Supporters and Great Events, the arm of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, which takes care of this type of occurrence.

The Colorado Independent Nação and São Paulo Camisa 12 are suspended. With the ban, fans cannot display their names on banners or other elements in the stadiums. The fine is 5,000 in case of non-compliance with the decision. The penalty was decided by Judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, head of the JTGE, after the State Public Ministry identified and accused the fans.

about the episode

The confusion, according to the MP’s report, started in the vicinity of Shopping Praia de Belas, about 40 minutes before the game, when the Corinthians got off the bus that took them to the stadium and attacked the victims with stones.

The complaint points to the need for further investigation, but the suspicion is that organized fans are involved in mutual aggression. The fans of the São Paulo team, in turn, registered in a police report that the vehicle they were in had been stoned.

During the match, a fan invaded the field. Once identified, he will not be able to return to the stadium for the next ten matches.





