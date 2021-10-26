Tom Holland describes scene with mysterious character

Tom Holland further increased speculation of the appearance of another Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Return Home with a mysterious statement given to the magazine empire. Describing one of “his favorite scenes ever filmed,” Peter Parker’s interpreter quoted an unnamed character:

“There are four people sitting at a table, talking about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. We watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaw dropped.” said the actor.

Holland cannot identify the four characters, but has revealed that three of them are his own Peter Parker, the Aunt May of Marisa Tomei and Happy Hogan, lived by Jon Favreau. The fourth character could still be Doctor Strange, the villain Doc Oc or, who knows, another Peter Parker, played by Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.

THE empire also revealed a new photo of the feature, which shows Octopus chasing Peter Parker through an overpass full of cars. The publication had already made fans anxious when it released the cover of its new edition, which features the hero surrounded by references to villains.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former franchise stars, including Jfriend foxx, from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; and Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man feature is set for December 16th.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).