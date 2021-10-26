Tom Holland talks about scene with mysterious character

Actor claimed it was one of the coolest scenes he’s ever done!

Little has been disclosed about the plot of Spider-Man: No Return Home so far, creating a lot of speculation about the plot of the upcoming MCU movie and even its cast. Despite not being able to reveal more about the plot, in an interview with the magazine empire, Tom Holland told about a remarkable moment of the recordings.

Commenting on the moment, the actor said that it was “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever recorded”. Although I can’t give details about the sequel, Holland explained in general what goes on in the scene, describing:

“There are four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing,” He told. “The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws dropped.”

He also said that the four people at the time in question are Peter parker, lived by the actor himself, aunt may (Marisa Tomei), happy hogan (Jon Favreau) and a mysterious character who has not been revealed. This generated speculation, especially given the rumors that the film will feature the presence of the Spiders lived by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Despite having a reputation for not being able to keep a secret, when asked about the possibility of including the two in the film, Holland he said he doesn’t know anything. He replied:

“I do not know,” And continued, “I’m always in the dark. if they are [no filme], nobody told me.”

Besides Holland, I took and favreau, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch are confirmed presence in the film, which will also bring the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Return Home is scheduled for release December 17th this year.

Check out the full list of those who have already been confirmed in the cast of the third feature of Amigão da Vizinhança do MCU below: