Treasury Direct: fixed rate advances and pay up to 12% per year; inflation bond for 2055 has a record interest of 5.57%

SAO PAULO – The radar of investors this Tuesday (26) is focused on the release of the preview of official inflation, the IPCA-15, which was 1.20% in October, compared to September. In the last 12 months, the index advances 10.34%.

The numbers came in above expectations by financial agents and reinforce the need for a tougher stance by the Central Bank in terms of monetary tightening by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which begins to meet today.

Also noteworthy is the PEC of precatório, which can be voted on today by the plenary of the Chamber, and thus open a space on the roof to make Brazil Aid feasible. In this context, the government bond market presents an increase in rates at the opening of trading this Tuesday.

In the first update of the day, the advance was greater in shorter-term papers. The interest paid by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, for example, was 12% per year, in the early morning, which represents an increase of 31 basis points in relation to the value offered yesterday (25). The return is the highest ever paid for this role since February this year, when it started to be negotiated.

Likewise, the real return offered by the inflation-linked bond maturing in 2026 advanced from 5.18% to 5.42% per annum this morning – that is, an advance of 24 basis points (0.24 percentage points) . This is also the highest value ever offered by this bond, which started being traded in February 2020.

Another highlight is the real interest paid by the Treasury IPCA+ with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest, which was 5.57% in the early morning, compared to 5.41% per year paid in the previous session. The rate is the highest ever delivered by the bond, available at Tesouro Direto since February 2020.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday morning (26):

IPCA-15 and Caged

Within the economic agenda, the highlight is the release of the preview of official inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15). Data presented today by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics show that the index was 1.20% in October compared to September, above the 1.14% registered in the immediately previous month.

This is the biggest change for one month of October since 1995 and the biggest monthly change since February 2016. In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 8.30% and, in 12 months, of 10.34%, above the 10.05% registered in the immediately preceding 12 months. In October 2020, the rate was 0.94%.

The number was higher than expected. The consensus projection of economists consulted by Refinitiv was up 0.97% in October compared to September and up 10.09% year-on-year.

In addition to inflation data, investors monitor the numbers of formal job creation by the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) presented today.

As brought by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the Brazilian economy generated 313,902 formal jobs in September.

Ministry data show that in September the country registered 1,780,161 hires and 1,466,259 dismissals. Estimates by analysts consulted by Refinitiv, however, were that the country would create 367,409 last month.

Also on the economic agenda, the Internal Revenue Service presents data on the collection in September, at 3:30 pm.

PEC of court orders and fuel prices

In the political scenario, attention is focused on the possible vote of the PEC of the precatório by the plenary of the Chamber. The proposal would open fiscal space to raise to R$ 400 per month the Auxílio Brasil, the government’s new income transfer program.

On Monday, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, defended the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios as a way to make Brazil Aid feasible and criticized the Senate for not having voted yet on the reform of the Income Tax, which will take , in his assessment, to adopt a social program provisionally.

Another prominent theme is fuel prices. Petrobras announced yesterday (25) more adjustments in the prices of gasoline and diesel oil in refineries.

According to the oil company, a liter of pure gasoline will rise R$0.21 and reach R$3.19, on average. On the other hand, pure diesel oil (before blending with biodiesel) will have an average increase of R$ 0.28 per liter and will cost R$ 3.34. The readjustments are valid from today.

outdoor scene

In the international field, the market is monitoring another day of balance sheets in the United States. Investors are awaiting the release of results from the technology sector.

In the previous session, the Dow Jones and S&P closed at record highs. The latter was driven by a 12% increase in Tesla’s shares, which for the first time reached the US$ 1 trillion mark in capitalization.

