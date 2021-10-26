Treatment of breast cancer in the SUS and ecocide will be discussed at the CHR — Senado Notícias

The Senate Human Rights Commission (CDH) approved this Monday (25) three requests for public hearings and a vote of applause. The hearings will address, among other topics, the difficulties in treating breast cancer in the Unified Health System (SUS) and the proposed regulation of the crime of ecocide.

Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN) was the author of the request to discuss the monitoring of breast cancer in the SUS (REQ 26/2021). With this audience, she wants to extend the activities of Outubro Rosa — awareness month about this type of cancer, which is the most victimized by women in Brazil.

‘October Rosa has opened up the social difference. Poor women who depend on the SUS die much more from breast cancer because they do not have access to early diagnosis and early treatment. As information is power, the more we talk about it and make these women aware, the more they will demand public policies and, for the public policies that already exist, demand their effectiveness – defended Zenaide.

The application proposes invitations to physicians and patient care organizations.

ecocide

The request to discuss the crime of ecocide (REQ 27/2021) came from senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), who is the president of the HRC. The focus of the hearing will be PL 2787/2019, reported by him, which typifies this crime and also that of conducts causing dam failure.

– Brazil has been the scene of major environmental disasters, which, in parallel with the irrecoverable damage caused, show the fragility of our penal legislation to punish, and, above all, prevent tragedies such as these from recurring – highlighted the senator, citing the disruptions of dams in Mariana (MG) and Brumadinho (MG).

Disabled people

In addition, at the request of senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP), the CDH will debate the reestablishment of the activities of the National Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CONADE), which has been inactive since 2019 (REQ 24/2021). For the senator, this scenario constitutes a “serious violation” of Brazil’s commitments to the rights of people with disabilities.

The commission also approved Senator Fabiano Contarato’s request for a vote of applause to the Senate Gender and Race Committee (REQ 28/2021). The body is responsible for the institution’s Gender and Race Equity Plan, which is in its second edition.