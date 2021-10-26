TSE Judges Today PT Actions Against Chapa Bolsonaro-Mourão; Look

× Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR

The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court judges on Tuesday (26) two actions that call for the revocation of the slate of Jair Bolsonaro and Hamilton Mourão, for the use of mass shooting of messages in the campaign. Ministers heard privately by the antagonist they said there may be a request for a view (more time to review the case).

Actions question alleged illegal boosting of mass messages via WhatsApp in the 2018 elections and fraudulent use of elderly people’s name and CPF to register cellphone chips used for secure the shots. The case was released for trial by the Inspector General of the TSE, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, who leaves the TSE on October 29th.

The actions were brought by the coalition “O Povo Feliz de Novo”, integrated by the PT, PC do B and Pros in 2018. The parties claim that the shooting of mass messages during the elections configured abuse of economic power and misuse of the media. A possible conviction would lead to the revocation of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket and would make the president ineligible in 2022.

One of the lawsuits, filed on October 18, 2018, is against then-candidates Jair Bolsonaro and Hamilton Mourão, Luciano Hang, Quick Mobile Development and Services Ltd., Yacows Software Development Ltd., Croc Services Soluções de Informática Ltda., SMSMarket Intelligent Solutions Ltd. and WhatsApp. The other lawsuit was filed on December 9, 2018 against Bolsonaro, Mourão; Flávia Alves, Lindolfo Antônio Alves Neto (partners of the company Yacows); and Marcos Aurélio Carvalho (representative of AM4).

According to the actions, a report published by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo reported that there would be signs that they were bought shot packs messages against the PT and the O Povo Feliz de Novo coalition, by companies that publicly supported Jair Bolsonaro, including Havan.

Such conduct would be considered illegal because they are “donation by a legal entity, use of false profiles for electoral advertising and irregular purchase of user records”, in addition to demonstrating sufficient potential to compromise the balance of the 2018 Elections, considering that it is about “illegal electoral propaganda in favor of candidate Jair Bolsonaro”, by companies contracting the services of the accused.

The coalition also claims that witness accounts associated with documents obtained by the newspaper indicate that “a network of companies resorted to the fraudulent use of elderly people’s names and CPF to register cellphone chips and ensure the firing of lots of messages for the benefit of politicians”.

In addition, the parties told the TSE that the companies responsible for the mass shootings used data from third parties – around 10,000 names of people born between 1932 and 1953 (aged 65 to 86), acquired illegally, to, through falsification of identity, carry out the registration with the telephone companies. In this way, through these records, they were able to obtain the records of chips cell phones and carried out mass shootings of electoral messages.

More news