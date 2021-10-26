TV reporter becomes defendant on another sexual harassment charge

Reporter Gerson de Souza became a defendant in a second charge of sexual harassment of a co-worker on Domingo Espetacular, by Rede Record.

In August of last year, the reporter was denounced by the Public Ministry for sexual harassment against four employees of the station, but only one of the accusations had been accepted by the courts.

In a new decision, however, the São Paulo Court of Justice agreed with the appeal presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, and the journalist will also respond criminally for the accusation made by a producer of the program.

In the column, lawyer Leonardo Magalhães Avelar, who represents the journalist, said he will appeal and stressed that the TJ upheld the decision of the first-degree judge who rejected the complaint in relation to two of the women who accuse Gerson.

The program’s producer told the Public Ministry that she worked daily with Gerson and that he constantly told her phrases such as “Your hot”, “Your delight”, “With this outfit you’re wearing, what are you going to do when you leave here?”

She said that, when she arrived at the newsroom, the reporter would greet her with a kiss on the cheek, close to the mouth, an attitude she abhorred and disgusted her. According to the report, he also stuck out his tongue, simulating the practice of oral sex.

In other situations, the producer said, Gerson would squeeze her arm and say, “You know why I like to squeeze this part of my arm? It looks like butt skin, so it’s like I’m squeezing your ass.”

Judge Fátima Gomes, rapporteur of the case at the TJ, stated in the decision that the acts practiced by the reporter, “in theory”, fall under the crime of sexual harassment (article 215-A of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of 1st imprisonment 5 years). With the process open, the reporter will have time to defend himself and the Court will analyze the evidence presented and the testimony of any witnesses.

By the time the charges surfaced, Gerson said he was baffled. In a statement, he stated that he has always been a man who respects his colleagues, regardless of gender. “At the moment I can only say that what is being said about me is not true and that I trust the work of the police to clarify the facts,” he said.

“Anyone who knows me or who has worked with me knows that I wouldn’t offend or make someone uncomfortable. I’m sure I’ve never acted in an offensive way and I deeply feel the case, at some point in my 42-year career in journalism, for one of my colleagues felt disrespected,” he wrote in the note, and added: “I am the father of five daughters and the grandfather of four granddaughters, and it is essential for me that women have a safe working environment.”

Gerson was fired by the network in October last year, when he became a defendant in the first charge.