Ubisoft says apps like Skype and Discord can cause problems with their games

Recently, the support of Ubisoft shared with the public a list of PC apps that could cause different kinds of problems with their games. However, the curious thing is that some of these apps include extremely popular software such as Discord, Skype, OBS, MSI Afterburner and Overwolf.

According to Ubisoft, these applications could cause bugs such as crashes or lower than expected performance when running alongside the company’s games. However, the list would not be “exhaustive” and would serve as a reference for some problems, should the player face them.

Below, you can check the applications listed by Ubisoft support:

– Full Screen Overlay Software: overwolf

– Hardware monitoring software: MSI Afterburner, Riva Tuner

– Peer-to-Peer software: BitTorrent, uTorrent

– RGB controllers and game optimizers: Razer Synapse, SteelSeries Engine

– Software for streaming: OBS, XSplit Gamecaster

– Software impact software: f.lux, Nexus Launcher

– VPN software: Hamachi

– Video call service: Skype

– Virtualization software: Vmware

– VoIP Software: Discord, TeamSpeak

Intel Alder Lake CPUs may not work with older games

DRM Systems May Not Recognize Hybrid Core CPUs As Valid System



Ubisoft also recommends disabling the experimental features available through the settings NVIDIA GeForce Experience and Radeon, in addition to removing non-Microsoft services.



Have any of these PC apps caused any problems with your Ubisoft games? Tell us here in the comments!

Via: WCcftech