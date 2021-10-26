UK Millionaires Call for Higher Taxation of Rich to Recover Economy

A group of 30 UK millionaires asked the Chancellor of the British Treasury, Rishi Sunak, to create a taxation regime that would impute to them and to the richest the costs of the country’s recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the letter, the signatories write that “the cost of recovery cannot fall on young people or those with lower incomes”. The creation of a new taxation is also intended to combat the inequality present in the country.

“We know where you can find this money. We can contribute more and we want to invest in repairing and improving our shared services. We are proud to pay our taxes to reduce inequality, support stronger welfare and the NHS, and to ensure that we are building a fairer and greener society,” said the millionaires in the document.

For them, the current tax system represents a profoundly unequal burden for workers, and this imbalance needs to be addressed.

The millionaires also said that the government’s planned 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions “would affect workers harder”, so taxes on the richest in society should be increased.

The group asked the chancellor to look at any policy that taxes wealth as a priority, ranging from equalizing capital gains with the income tax, a review of the property tax, to the introduction of a wealth tax. liquid.

“The cost of recovery cannot fall on young people or those with lower incomes. Many of us – wealthy people – will support a more progressive taxation system and ask them to do the same,” the group, which is part of the Patriotic Millionaires movement, said in the letter.

“When deciding how to fill the financial gap, look at us. Repairing our country is more valuable than increasing our wealth”, asked the group.

The letter presents itself at a time when the cost of living and the fortune of billionaires in the country are rising. Since the start of the pandemic, the combined value of the group’s wealth has increased by 22% to £597 billion.

“Instead of increasing national insurance and taking £1000 a year off households with universal credit, the chancellor, who is a multimillionaire, should be taxing himself and people like me – people with wealth. We cannot expect a strong or steady recovery if the tax burden is placed on our care workers, street cleaners and teachers – key workers who deserve better – until we tax the rich,” said group member Gary Stevenson, a former multimillionaire trader.

Technology entrepreneur Gemma McGough, who also signed the letter, said it makes economic sense to tax the rich more. “This letter is not a declaration of goodwill, it is an attempt to shake the chancellor by the fiscal shoulders and wake him up,” she said.

He added: “If we incessantly tax the workers and never tax where the money is being earned, our country will continue to suffer. Anyone with a business mindset will tell you that it makes economic sense to balance your books. Where is the balance when wealth is accumulated by a small group of very rich people and the cost of the country falls for those with middle and low incomes?”.

A 1% tax on large fortunes in the UK could generate more than 70 billion pounds a year, according to research by Greenwich University. This would be equivalent to 8% of the current total tax revenue, but it would affect only about 250,000 families.

