Under-20 Brasileirão: Vasco has the advantage, but Flamengo chases the semifinals classification | Brazilian under-20

To qualify, Rubro-Negro must win the match by two goals difference or win by one goal difference to decide the spot on penalties. Tie ranks Vasco. Whoever advances will face São Paulo in the semifinals.

Flamengo finished the first phase of the competition in first place on the leaderboard, with 39 points. Vasco, on the other hand, finished eighth and was ranked last, with 31.

In the first game, the top scorers of each team went blank. With four goals in the competition, Tavares, from Vasco, and André, from Flamengo, who has eight goals, did not shake the net. It was up to MT and Andrey to score the goals for the team from São Januário, while Matheus Franca scored for Rubro-Negro.

Remember that there is no goal scored away from home. Therefore, in case of equal goal difference, the spot will be decided on penalties. The match will be broadcast from SportTV.

Likely Vasco’s lineup: Fintelman; Gabriel, Menezes, Zé Vitor, Caio Eduardo; Rodrigo, Andrey Santos, Matheus MT; Marlon Gomes, Marcos and Tavares.