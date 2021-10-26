Understand the impact on the mental health of children and adolescents

Photo: reproduction/pixabay





A real phenomenon. The Korean series, Round 6, is the most successful in the history of the streaming platform. For those who haven’t watched, the plot revolves around indebted people who can be rescued from the crisis through a dangerous game.

The series uses simple children’s games such as “French fries 1,2,3”, “Tug of war”, “Marbles” and others, to murder people who do not reach the final goal.

The production debuted on the streaming platform on Sept. 17, and on Oct. 12, Netflix confirmed that it has become the most viewed in the platform’s history, with 111 million hits.

The big problem is that the age classification, 16 years old, is not being obeyed, and according to specialists, this can bring problems to the mental health of children and adolescents.

In France, five children were hospitalized. The accident was caused by a confrontation between third- and sixth-year students at College George-Sand. The game allegedly “got out of control” and turned into a violent situation, which led the children to undergo medical care.

What are the risks for children and adolescents?

This type of conduct concerns the PhD, neuroscientist, psychoanalyst, biologist and anthropologist Fabiano de Abreu.

“This shows how much a kind of parental control is needed, after all, the series presents scenes of explicit violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex, profanity, and this draws attention because they are children commenting on the subject as if it were something normal for them to watch”, he said.

Given the repercussion of the series, much has been said about the gratuitous violence presented in its episodes, hence the recommendation for the rating, even though it is being ignored, analyzes Fabiano.

“This recommendation does not exist for nothing, because the content presented by the series can affect the perception and behavior of younger people. When watching these productions full of violent nature, children and adolescents end up ‘normalizing’ this and treating the subject as something common”, he ponders.

The effects of this unfiltered exposure to violent stories are children and young people who can become more reactive and aggressive , alerts the neuroscientist.

“At this stage of life, they are still immature and very vulnerable to stimuli that can become uncontrollable and even addictive. Furthermore, at this age the brain has less ‘brakes’ in the regulation of emotions. The school is the environment that most resembles home, with laws and rules, but also welcoming and love. That’s why every educational segment with a mental health interface is concerned about the repercussions of this series. Children tend to do what they see, not what parents and teachers suggest. Netflix is ​​concerned with the audience and in one house, an email gives access to everyone”, he adds.

Know the importance of controlling children’s and teenagers’ access to screens

In this scenario, preventive action calls for control of screen time and content for children and adolescents, recommends Abreu.