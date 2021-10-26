Understand the importance of PGL Major Stockholm broadcast in 4K | DRAFT5

The Romanian company was responsible for the transmission of several Counter-Strike tournaments, such as DreamHack Cluj⁠-⁠Napoca, last Major of 2015, and of course the Major in 2017. The season was the first broadcast in FULL HD, something already common in other industries. Another positive point is that it has already broadcast CS:GO competitions in 4K. In 2020, PGL presented the Perfect World Asia League Summer 2020 with this quality.