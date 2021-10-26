Understand the importance of PGL Major Stockholm broadcast in 4K | DRAFT5

PGL features the first major in 4k, but not the first Counter-Strike tournament in Ultra HD
when the PGL announced that it would host the next Major of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, one of the big news announced was the transmission in 4K and 60fps. It is common knowledge that a transmission with this resolution is better, however, few understand the real advantage it can bring.
An Ultra HD or 4K broadcast has a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. That’s four times the Full HD resolution (1920×1080). The consequence of this is more than a bigger image, but a higher quality. Among the advantages that 4K resolution offers are: sharper, more vibrant images and colors in varied and more intense tones. What allows viewers a richer exposure in detail of the transmitted images.
Does 4K make a difference in CS:GO?
Answering the question, YES, it makes all the difference. Of course, for a first-person game the main thing is the screen refresh rate. However, it is also important to have greater clarity and richness of color during the game. And that’s guaranteed with 4K resolution.
To be able to play at 3840×2160 resolution it is necessary, in addition to a 4K monitor, a very “powerful” computer. To achieve a frame rate above 150 in the game you need a high-end processor like a 10th gen i7 or an AMD Ryzen 5000 series, always with 8 cores or more. Also, there’s no getting away from RTX series 3000 or 2000 high graphics cards (like the 2080 super).
Speaking specifically of broadcast, just like any other type of program, Ultra HD will bring greater quality to the viewer.
It is even incomprehensible that games have not embraced this quality of transmission as soon as it started to become popular, in mid-2017. Of course, there are limiting factors, but the gaming industry is less dependent on various resources such as cinema and television.
Is PGL ready?
There are still people who doubt PGL’s quality of organizing tournaments, due to the history of problems at PGL Major Krakow in 2017. However, the company is about to complete 20 years in the market hosting electronic sports events.
The Romanian company was responsible for the transmission of several Counter-Strike tournaments, such as DreamHack Cluj-Napoca, last Major of 2015, and of course the Major in 2017. The season was the first broadcast in FULL HD, something already common in other industries. Another positive point is that it has already broadcast CS:GO competitions in 4K. In 2020, PGL presented the Perfect World Asia League Summer 2020 with this quality.
In addition to bringing the highest quality of transmission, PGL prepares a series of new interactions. A new custom HUD, innovative Augmented Reality elements and more. It is worth remembering that she was responsible for introducing praised elements in broadcasts, such as the statistics drone.
How to watch?
Although most TV and monitor manufacturers work with 4K lines, not all gaming-oriented streaming services offer this quality. Currently only YouTube guarantees a broadcast in this quality.. Therefore, the only way to watch PGL Major Stockholm 2021 in Ultra HD is on the company’s official channel on the Google platform.
To watch a broadcast in this quality it is necessary to have a TV that supports this resolution. However, the difference is already clear even using Full HD screens. There is no official data on the consumption per second of bandwidth for a 4K stream on YouTube. However, in tests with other platforms they show an average consumption of 25 mbps.
After two years without a Major, Counter-Strike fans deserved a big news and 4K is an innovation that can give new directions to the scene.