Understand the role of COP26 in the climate change debate – News

The 26th edition of the COP (United Nations Climate Change Conference) will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, between the 31st of October and the 12th of November. The meeting, which brings together some of the world’s most important leaders, could have an impact on everyone’s lives, but do you know what it’s about?

The COP has been organized by the UN annually since 1995, with the exception of 2001 and 2019, when it had two editions, and in 2020, the year in which the pandemic of Covid-19 prevented Scotland from hosting the conference.

The 2021 edition will have more than 50 events, which will address finance, energy, youth, transport, construction, among other topics, always guided by the importance of seeking the prosperity of nations while respecting the environment.

The event will also serve for world leaders present in the Paris Agreement and the Kyoto Protocol to debate these treaties, both in favor of reducing the emission of gases that cause the greenhouse effect.

One of the novelties at COP26, inclusive, is the return of the United States as a participant in the Paris Agreement, as the country left the treaty during the government of former President Donald Trump.

For this edition, the UN has four major objectives that must be discussed among the world delegations present at the event. The first objective of the United Nations is that countries commit to drastically reduce the emission of harmful gases to the Earth by 2030.

The UN also seeks to propose that nations adapt to protect communities and habitats, creating a great union between countries to work together.

To achieve these goals, the UN estimates that countries must mobilize at least $100 billion annually until 2030 for the fight against the consequences of the greenhouse effect.

Among the world leaders are confirmed President Joe Biden, of the United States; Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom; Queen Elizabeth II of the British Royal Family; President Emmanuel Macron of France; Prime Minister Naftali Bennet of Israel; and President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina.

The big absences in this edition will be three world leaders of the BRICS: President Jair Bolsonaro, from Brazil; President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi confirmed last weekend that he will attend the summit.

The Brazilian delegation will be led by the minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. Both Bolsonaro and the vice president, Hamilton Mourão, who is used to commenting on issues related to the Amazon, should not participate in the event, not even by video.