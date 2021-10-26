Understand why COP26 is decisive for the future of the planet

Event will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, between October 31st and November 12th (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

COP26 will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, and will bring together 197 countries around the world

The conference’s main concern is climate change, which could lead the world to extreme events.

The expectation is that developed and developing countries will be able to sign new agreements and commitments to avoid an increase in the average global temperature

The world has experienced hotter summers, with strong heat waves, as well as hurricanes and forest fires. With this, public concern about climate change has peaked throughout history, on the eve of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which begins on October 31st.

The outcome of this meeting, also known as COP26, could be the single most important factor in determining whether humanity will suffer the worst consequences of climate change.

Understanding what will happen in Glasgow is key to knowing what future awaits us on Planet Earth. To demystify these processes, the Yahoo! News answered some of the most frequently asked questions about COP26.

What is climate change and why does it matter?

Climate change refers to the effects of global warming – an average global temperature rise of 1.2°C – recorded since the beginning of the Industrial Age in the late 19th century. As humans burn fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas, greenhouse gases are concentrated in the atmosphere. This is the case with carbon dioxide, which captures heat and raises temperatures.

The events of this are already being felt, such as:

If there is no change of direction, the emission of greenhouse gases will lead to more degrees of temperature increase, which can generate devastating results for people living in vulnerable areas.

What will happen in Glasgow?

In total, 197 countries will participate in COP26 in Glasgow. Almost all nations will try to negotiate an update of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, a climate agreement made in 1992.

Since 1995, every year there have been conferences between the signatories of the document, the COPs. The first agreement to limit the emission of greenhouse gases studied was the Kyoto Protocol, signed in Japan in 1997. Kyoto was COP3.

For most years, the COP is dedicated to discussing simpler implementation details than already exist in the agreements. But every six years, there is a major conference to try to update what has already been signed.

The last deal took place in 2015 in Paris. The countries agreed to meet after 5 years to update the commitments and strengthen the agreement. However, with the covid-19 pandemic, the COP had to be postponed from 2020 to 2021.

When will COP26 be?

The conference will take place between December 31st and November 12th.

Who will be there?

While the actual negotiations are conducted by high-level government officials such as environment ministers, several heads of state will make appearances and speeches, including US President Joe Biden.

The US delegation will be the largest at the event and the leader will be former Secretary of State John Kerry. Brazil, in turn, will have the second largest delegation, but the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) did not confirm his presence at COP26.

Large corporations and groups that advocate for the environment will be responsible for presenting panels and making presentations at the event. Activists plan to stage marches and demonstrations near the event.

Why does the Paris Agreement need to be updated and strengthened?

In Paris, nations agreed to limit global warming to 2°C above the pre-industrial age average, and pledged to make an effort to keep warming below 1.5°C. However, at the pace the world is at today, the expectation today is that the increase in temperature will reach 2.7°C by the end of this century.

Scientific projections suggest that warming in the index as we see it today is likely to lead to very dangerous consequences: brutal heat waves, major storms, rising sea levels and increased forest fires.

The hope in Paris was that countries would switch the energy matrix to solar or wind, if they are committed to making more ambitious agreements to cut emissions in the next agreement.

What will make Glasgow a success?

If COP26 is a success, countries will negotiate an agreement to limit global warming, and they must specify what each must do to limit their emissions. But, in addition, nations will also need to agree to help developing countries, which need support to reduce emissions and reach the desired level.

Why have faith in this entire process?

Preventing catastrophic climate change requires all countries to participate in this action plan. COP26 can at least bring all countries to the negotiating table. With the exception of certain setbacks, the process already indicates an improvement in the situation: all nations have committed to combating climate change, several governments have promised to cut their emissions and even developing countries, which were previously unwilling, understand that it is necessary to commit. with action plans against climate change.

Climate agreements have also created mechanisms to raise funds from richer countries, which are responsible for the vast majority of carbon emissions, and distribute the money to developing countries that need to adapt to climate change and grow economically without using fossil fuels.