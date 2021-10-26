Unimed Fortaleza celebrates 15 years of history of its traditional street race with surprise in Beira Mar

Unimed Fortaleza’s traditional street race celebrates 15 years this month and, despite the impossibility of completing the edition due to the pandemic, the date will not pass unnoticed. To celebrate the anniversary, Unimed Fortaleza has spread some monuments that allude to the passion for running along the routes of Beira Mar de Fortaleza. With simulation of starting gantry to podiums of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, Fortaleza citizens can take pictures and demonstrate their love for the sport. The exhibition runs until November 3rd.

Since the beginning, in 2006, the Unimed Fortaleza Race has been growing more and more over the years. In 2019, when the last in-person edition took place, 4,000 athletes participated, including amateurs and professionals. In 2020, a special edition was held with a virtual race and the delivery of kits to the homes of registered athletes.

One of the most assiduous participants is trade regulation specialist Iluska Maria Paiva, 53. In search of a healthier path, in 2014 she signed up for the first time in the Unimed Fortaleza Race. Since then, the athlete participates every year in the event.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“The climate for the races is very good, Unimed Fortaleza builds an excellent infrastructure, and the courses motivate us because they are varied. Outdoor activity is very good. After I started to participate, I didn’t stop with the street races anymore”, he reveals, and suggests: “My advice is that the person register. Nobody starts with all the gas, we develop. You can start walking and set goals for the next races.”

The month of October was specially chosen for the race, as a way to include the event in the Doctor’s Day commemorative calendar. The objective is to support and encourage the practice of the race for this audience as well.

For those who want to know more about the sport, episode 14 of the Viver Bem podcast talks about Running Street and brings more information about the practice.

Active Unimed

Unimed Ativa is the consultancy specializing in outdoor running and walking at Unimed Fortaleza, exclusive to customers. The program is another initiative of the Cooperative to encourage healthier habits and includes physical assessment, personalized training (aerobic and strengthening), and technical support from specialist teachers, in classroom or online classes. To enroll, the customer must access the Unimed Ativa website.

Values: BRL 40 (in person or online only) / BRL 60 (in person and online)

Classrooms:

– Unimed Activates Praça das Flores

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

– Unimed Active Seaside

6am to 7am

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

– Unimed Active Iguatemi

6am to 7am

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

– Unimed Activates Cambeba

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Online class:

7 pm to 8 pm

Tuesday and Thursday

More information: access the Unimed Ativa website.

Advertiser responsibility content

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags