Upward trend in air transport rates is unacceptable, says industry association – 10/25/2021 – Market

Latin American countries show a growing trend of increasing taxes and tariffs on air activity, at a time when the sector is recovering from the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the main agency said on Monday (25th). commercial industry.

Iata (International Air Transport Association) said Argentina has implemented additional taxes on ticket sales, increased the international departure tax, while Costa Rica plans to increase San José airport security fees by more than 70%.

In addition, the Dominican Republic plans to increase land handling fees by just over 6% next year, and El Salvador is adding an agricultural inspection fee to airline tickets, said IATA director general Willie Walsh.

He stressed that although the region registered a recovery in air traffic, “we are seeing a growing trend of our so-called partners to increase taxes and fees”.

“Those [aumentos] are unacceptable ​​in times of crisis and we cannot tolerate others following in their footsteps,” he said at the annual meeting of Latin American and Caribbean airlines in Bogota.

Walsh revealed that Iata projects a loss for Latin American airlines of US$5.6 billion this year, which would fall to around US$3.7 billion in 2022.

“This crisis goes beyond anything we’ve ever been through,” said Walsh. “The good news, however, is that I think the worst is over and we can see a path to normalcy.”

According to Iata, domestic markets are expected to reach almost 75% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, although international travel will reach 22% before the crisis due to restrictions caused by Covid-19.