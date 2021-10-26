US Detail Reopening Rules for Vaccinated Tourists

The White House announced this Monday (25) new details about the reopening of the country, planned for November 8th. Foreign travelers must present proof of vaccination against Covid-19, in addition to a negative test performed within 72 hours before boarding.

The United States accepts immunizations approved by the country’s health regulatory agencies and by the World Health Organization. In this way, all vaccines applied in Brazil (AstraZeneca, Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer) are authorized for entry into the North American country.

Children under 18 do not need to be vaccinated, due to “the illegibility of vaccinating younger children, and the worldwide difference in the availability of vaccines for older children,” the White House reported. A negative test will be required 72 hours before for accompanied minors, and 24 hours for unaccompanied minors.

American citizens and green card holders can enter the country without the need for immunization. This group will need to have a negative Covid-19 test performed no later than 24 hours prior to boarding.

There are also other exceptions to the vaccination requirement. as “participants of certain vaccine studies”, those with “medical contraindication to the vaccine”, and other limited groups.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also expand the contact tracking system for all airlines that fly to the country. These companies must have contact information for all passengers, ensuring greater ease in tracking possible infections.