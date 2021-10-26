US details how travelers will enter; under 18 will not need Covid vaccine | World

The United States government detailed on Monday (25) the conditions for entry of travelers into the country from November 8, and informed that minors under 18 years old will not need Covid vaccine to access the American territory. Minors ages 2 to 17, however, will have to take a Covid-19 test before boarding the US.

The White House also detailed that this test in traveling children and teenagers should be done up to three days before boarding if they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults. Otherwise, the test to detect the coronavirus must be done up to one day before the trip.

In addition, the US government has said it will accept entry for people who have taken two different doses of immunizers, as long as these vaccines are approved by regulatory bodies. In other words, a tourist who took a dose of Pfizer and another of AstraZeneca could travel.

The guideline is part of an update to the US foreign entry rules. O Joe Biden’s government has established that tourists will be able to travel to the country as of November 8 as long as they are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the FDA — equivalent to Anvisa — and by the World Health Organization (WHO). This includes all immunizing agents currently applied in Brazil.

Read below, in summary, the rules for tourists from countries like Brazil who wish to enter the US

The entry of tourists and other travelers who are not immigrants will be allowed to those who are completely immunized against Covid-19, from 8 November

These travelers will need to present proof of vaccination. Remember that the ConnectSus app provides a vaccination certificate against Covid, in the case of Brazil.

Children and adolescents up to 18 years of age do not need to prove vaccination. However, they will be required to present a negative test for Covid-19 done up to three days before boarding (if they are accompanied by vaccinated adults) or up to one day before (if traveling alone or with unvaccinated adults).

In addition to those under 18, the following are exempt from presenting proof of vaccination: participants in some clinical trials of possible vaccines against Covid-19; passengers with medical contraindication for vaccines; people in need of travel for emergency or humanitarian reasons (who must present a letter from the US government confirming the situation).

What vaccines are authorized to enter the US?

The US considers “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 who has taken the immunizers approved for emergency use in the country or one of those approved by the World Health Organization (WHO):

Pfizer/BioNTech

Modern

Oxford/AstraZeneca — produced in Brazil by Fiocruz

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

SinoPharm

CoronaVac — produced in Brazil by Instituto Butantan

To prove vaccination

A proof of vaccination must be presented before boarding – the same one offered by the Ministry of Health through the Connect SUS app. It must contain, necessarily:

Full name and date of birth

Vaccine Application Center

Vaccine name

Doses administered

Application dates