US School Has 23 Students Arrested For Fighting In 3 Days, Parents Act By ‘Standby’ to Calm Students | World

A high school in the US state of Louisiana had such a serious problem of student violence that 23 students were recently arrested in just three days for fighting.

The situation reached its limit for about 40 parents at Southwood High School, who decided to create a group to change the state of affairs.

They formed Dads on Duty (“Dads on Duty,” a free translation), and stay at the school greeting students in the morning and helping to maintain a positive environment for education rather than fighting.

Students say it’s working and the numbers apparently prove it: there have been no more incidents since the parents showed up.

“We are parents. We have decided that the best people who can take care of our children are ourselves,” said Michael LaFitte, who started Dads on Duty, to the American network CBS.

“I immediately felt a kind of security. We stopped fighting; people started going to class,” said one of the students.

Parents’ stern looks and stern warnings help to calm teens, but that’s not all — the “uncle of pavé” jokes also play a role in defusing tension. “They make jokes like saying their shoe is untied when it really isn’t,” commented one student.

“They hate it! They’re embarrassed,” laughs LaFitte.