Use of ivermectin against covid causes seizure in the US

Defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) as an option to treat covid-19, invermectin has intoxicated patients in the United States, according to research published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Part of the so-called covid kit — an unproven set of drugs against the coronavirus — invermectin has caused toxic effects such as mental confusion, lack of coordination in body movements and seizures.

The researchers analyzed the clinical outcome of 21 people who in August this year called the Oregon Poisoning Center in Portland, United States, reporting toxic effects after using the drug.

Eleven of them said they used ivermectin to prevent covid-19 from developing. The rest used the drug to treat coronavirus symptoms.

In all, six people were hospitalized and four were admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), with no deaths. Another four had gastrointestinal problems, three had mental confusion, two reported ataxia (lack of coordination in body movements) and weakness, two complained of hypotension (very low blood pressure) and one had seizures.

Most of the time, symptoms appeared 2 hours after taking a large dose of the drug for the first time. In six people, symptoms developed gradually, after days or even weeks of repeated doses taken every other day or twice a week.

“There is no good evidence that [o remédio] can prevent or treat covid-19,” says one of the authors, researcher Robert Hendrickson of Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. [tratar covid].”

It is important that physicians recognize this toxicity and include it in questions to patients when someone is acutely confused, unable to walk.

Robert Hendrickson, Researcher

prescriptions skyrocket

Originally approved to treat infections caused by parasites, ivermectin became widely prescribed in the United States during the pandemic, including the veterinary formulation. As of Aug. 13, prescriptions have gone up from 88,000 per week, 24 times the pre-covid weekly average (3,600).

Even when used for approved indications, “ivermectin has a fair number of adverse effects,” says Hendrickson, who says “understands” why people are opting for ivermectin: It’s just that early studies have shown that the drug can decrease SARS replication -CoV-2 in the laboratory, but large trials have shown no clinical benefit in preventing or treating covid-19.

“There is a lot of pressure from patients to prescribe, especially on primary physicians,” says the researcher. “But without efficacy, and certainly with the risk of serious toxicity in many cases, it’s not worth it.”