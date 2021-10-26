Vaccinated pilots refuse to fly with non-vaccinated and airline loses millions

A dispute between pilots is causing a multimillion loss for one of the biggest airlines in the world.

United Airlines, one of the world’s largest airlines, is losing $1.4 million (R$7.7 million) every two weeks because of its unvaccinated pilots. The reason is that United, like most US airlines, has mandated vaccination for all of its employees. The pilots, however, are bringing more resistance and, in order not to be fired, they went to court.

Alleging religious and medical reasons prevented them from getting the vaccine, the crew would not accept that United would fire them or put them on unpaid leave. The pilots’ request was accepted by North Texas District Judge Mark Pittman, who banned United from dismissing without pay or shutting down pilots who have not been vaccinated so far.

The biggest problem is that the company has not been able to keep these pilots flying, as their colleagues who took the vaccine say they will not fly with those who did not take the vaccine and, because they are the majority, they end up having a louder voice, being simpler for United give paid leave to the vaccinated.

According to Bloomberg, this paid leave cost is around $1.4 million every two weeks, and United doesn’t expect to get that money back even if it wins the lawsuit, and already considers the amount as a loss.

It was not revealed how many pilots filed a lawsuit and how many, in total, have not yet been vaccinated, but the dispute over mandatory vaccination has caused protests in airlines, especially in Texas: