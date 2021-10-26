Valdemar Costa Neto invites Bolsonaro and children to PL – News

The president of the Liberal Party (PL), Valdemar Costa Neto, publicly invited on Monday (25), president Jair Bolsonaro and his sons to join the acronym and, thus, compete in 2022 for the legend. He said that the PL will have strong names for disputes over the Senate, the Chamber, governments and legislative assemblies.

Valdemar Costa Neto stated that the PL will have a greater role in the electoral process. “We will dispute the vote preference even in the disputes for state governments. We are reiterating the invitation for party affiliation addressed to President Jair Bolsonaro, his sons and faithful followers of the Brazilian cause under his leadership. Inspired by the greatness of this step, we will continue guided by faith in the future of Brazil, certain of its convictions in the battle for the re-election of Bolsonaro by the Liberal Party,” he said, in a video published by the acronym.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been without a party since leaving the PSL in November 2019. He is trying to create a new party, called Aliança pelo Brasil. However, so far it has not gotten the necessary signatures. Less than a year before the election.