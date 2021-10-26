Valentina fears being pregnant and being expelled from A Fazenda 13

Last Sunday (25/10), Valentina Francavilla confessed to Tati Quebra Barraco, her companion in confinement at A Fazenda 13, that she is afraid of being pregnant. The fear arose because the girl has her period late. “It’s going to happen, right?”, wonders the presenter.

The funkeira, however, tries to calm her friend down. “It’s going to be the nervous system, because whether you like it or not, let alone with this farming thing and everything,” suggested Tati, who recalled that her friend was on the farm last week.

However, they return to consider the possibility of pregnancy. “Imagine if you have a (pregnant) woman?”, asks Tati, to which Valentina promptly replies: “The street, right?”. The singer from Rio agrees, imagining that the tests and all the physical effort required by participating in the rural reality show would be incompatible with the condition of a pregnant woman.

On the other hand, the presenter also thinks about the hypothesis that menstruation is delayed because of the drugs she takes to combat depression. “I take a lot of medicine, Tati,” he said.

Is a baby pawn coming? Make your bets!

