Vasco beats Nacional-PAR and goes to the semi of the Mundialito de Futebol de Areia | sand football

Vasco da Gama is in the semifinals of the Areia Football Club Mundialito. The team from Rio guaranteed the spot by beating Nacional (PAR) by 5 to 4 in the quarterfinal game, which marked the opening of the tournament.

The highlight of the match was, as it should be, Mauricinho. The shirt 10 from Vasco, who is one of the best players in the world, scored two goals, the last of which guaranteed the classification.

1 de 1 Mauricinho celebrates goal over Nacional-PAR — Photo: Reproduction Mauricinho celebrates goal over Nacional-PAR — Photo: Reproduction

Vasco now awaits the winner of the other match in the quarter-finals between Levante and Lokomotiv Moscow, which takes place later this Tuesday. Nacional competes for fifth place in the early hours of Wednesday.

The match started with the natural nervousness of a knockout game. The two teams studied each other, without creating great chances. The best opportunities, however, were from Nacional-PAR in shots from afar, but without hitting the goal.

Vasco even opened the scoring with Zurlo, but the referee canceled it due to a touch of Rafinha’s hand. When it did, however, it was beautiful. Catarino received the ball over the air and hit a beautiful bike to put Cruz-Maltino ahead.

Goal! On a bicycle, Catarino opened the scoring for Vasco, at 9 of the 1st time

When the ball came out, Nacional almost tied, but shirt 4 saved it on the line. The tie came with Carballo foul. The Paraguayan hit low, goalkeeper Bobô fell late and was unable to make the save.

At the start of the second half, the experience of Italian Zurlo was essential. Shirt 9 protected well inside the area and suffered the penalty. In the collection, only dislocated the Paraguayan goalkeeper to replace the Cariocas in advantage. Emanuelle Zurlo’s first goal for Vasco.

Goal! Mauricinho makes another one for Vasco, at 5 of the 2nd time

Then the ace appeared. Jordan made the pivot, Mauricinho dominated and hit the goalkeeper’s exit to extend Vasco’s advantage. But Nacional reacted, after the launch of goalkeeper Rolón, Carballo moved with his head and Benitez pushed for the goal with his header on the second post: 3-2 Vasco. Less than a minute later, Carballo had the space and sent a bike too far to tie.

The integration of Nacional made a difference in the turnaround. Medina pivoted, received it back from above and mended a beautiful bicycle to put the Paraguayans ahead for the first time.

Mauricinho solves and Bobô saves at the end

Luck did not seem to be on the side of Cruz-Maltino. After two balls on the crossbar, Rafinha tried to change that. The number 6 shirt anticipated in a corner kick and hit the back of the equal, tying the match again.

Goal!! Mauricinho makes another one, at 6 of the 3rd time