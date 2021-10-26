Victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy has identity discovered after more than 40 years in the US | World

Authorities announced this Monday (25) the newly discovered identity of a victim of John Wayne Gacy, the “Clowjob Killer”, one of the most famous serial killers in US history.

Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 and early 1977, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told a news conference when he announced the identification of the remains of Alexander.

Alexander’s family didn’t even know he was dead all these years, the sheriff said.

“They loved him, but they just thought he didn’t want anything to do with them anymore, so that’s why there’s never been a report of a missing person,” said Dart.

In a statement, Alexander’s sister Carolyn Sanders thanked the sheriff’s office for giving the family some level of “closure.”

“It is difficult, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne,” wrote Sanders. “He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy and our condolences go out to the families of the other victims… Now we can rest, knowing what happened, and move on, honoring Wayne,” he said.

Alexander’s remains were among 26 sets police found in a vault under Gacy’s house. Three other victims were found buried on the killer’s property and another four people Gacy admitted to killing were found in canals south of Chicago.

In 2011, Dart’s office exhumed the remains of eight victims, including Alexander, who had been buried without police knowing who they were.

Dart called on anyone who had a male relative who disappeared in the Chicago area in the 1970s to submit the DNA. This was the time when Gacy was luring boys and boys into his house to eventually kill them.

Within two weeks, the sheriff’s office announced that it had identified a set of remains as that of William Bundy, a 19-year-old construction worker. In 2017, he identified a second group as 16-year-old Jimmy Haakenson, who disappeared after he called his mother in Minnesota and told her he was in Chicago.

The details of Alexander’s life in Chicago are sketchy. Born in North Carolina, he moved to New York, where he married, and then to Chicago in 1975, where he was soon divorced.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the last known record of Alexander’s life was the traffic tickets he received, the last in January 1976 – a year in which he earned little money.

How he came across one of the most notorious serial killers in American history is a mystery, as authorities say all they know is that “Alexander lived in an area that was frequented by Gacy and where other identified victims previously lived.”

Gacy lured some victims into his home by promising to hire them for construction work, but Alexander worked in bars and clubs.

Alexander’s identification came when the sheriff’s department teamed up with Project DNA Doe, a nonprofit organization that uses genetic information to locate unidentified relatives of dead people.

The organization compared the DNA profile of the unidentified victim’s remains to profiles on a genealogy website to find potential relatives. This brought him into Alexander’s family, and Alexander’s mother and stepbrother provided his DNA for comparison.

Between genetic tests, financial records, post-mortem reports and other information, investigators were able to confirm that the remains were Alexander’s. And determining when he was killed came mostly after learning when the victim who was buried on top of him disappeared.