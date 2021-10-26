Video: Carrefour salesman humiliated by manager while cleaning floors

A salesperson at the Carrefour hypermarket was humiliated by the manager of a unit in Campo Grande (MS), while he was knee-cleaning the floor of the store. The scene took place in late September, but the video of the situation went viral this week.

In the recording, you can hear the manager talking on the phone next to the employee. “Look, just for you this guy is valuable… These boys, they don’t clean their house”. In an interview with G1, the salesperson Pedro Henrique Monteiro da Silva, 23, said that he did not realize that the client was filming.

On the day, he had finished his tasks, but the manager asked him to help another colleague with the cleaning.

“Afterwards, I was cleaning there, she saw a tape on the floor, I think it’s the one with Covid’s distancing demarcation, there was that black glue. She said: we have to take this away. I called the cleaning team, they tried to take it out and they couldn’t either, they said they needed to use a machine. I told her that there was no way for the team to clean, because the machine was not in the store. She said I had to do it and she started to get nervous”, the employee told G1.

According to Pedro, this was not the first time he was a victim of harassment by the same manager. “It’s been customary for her to be like that, since she arrived. But I didn’t want media, I didn’t want to tarnish the company’s name. I had other very good managers. They gave me an opportunity, I want to grow. I’m afraid of being fired”, revealed the seller.

In a note to G1, Carrefour reported that “it repudiates any improper behavior on the part of its employees.” “We are investigating the case internally and, for now, the professional involved has been removed,” says the statement.

