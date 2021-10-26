Waiting for the interest rate, the dollar has a drop of 1.28% and closes at R$ 5.55 – News

The dollar had a sharp devaluation against the real on Monday (25), a move pointed out by investors as an adjustment after strong gains registered last week, with recent government nods to the financial market and the approach of the Bank’s monetary policy meeting Central, which will decide the new Selic interest rate, also on the radar.

The dollar fell 1.28%, to R$ 5.5525 on sale. At B3, the dollar future had a loss of 1.61%, at R$5.5620. In the day’s low, the US currency in cash came to fall 1.55%, to R$ 5.5374.

The main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the Ibovespa, had a boost after a surge in Petrobras shares with an announcement of readjustment in fuel prices, although the prospects for the economy continue to deteriorate.

Also supported by the recovery of the shares of banks and companies linked to metals, the Ibovespa rose 2.28%, to 108,714.55 points, in the first session after the worst week since the beginning of the pandemic. The financial turnover totaled R$ 32.17 billion.

The motto of the day was Petrobras’ announcement that it will raise the average price of diesel in refineries by 9.15% and that of gasoline by 7.05%, starting on Tuesday. The measure led to a new round of hikes in inflation forecasts for 2021/22 and reduced fears of government interference in state-owned companies.

Internationally, there was a positive performance of the US stock exchanges, and a relief from the fear of crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, with Evergrande paying creditors and announcing a gradual migration to the electric vehicle business, which gave a sigh to actions of exporters for that market.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS soared 6.8%, after the company announced that it will raise the average price of diesel in refineries by 9.15% and gasoline by 7.05%, starting on Tuesday.

– VIBRA jumped 5.16%, with Petrobras’ announcement carrying the entire sector linked to the fuel chain upwards. COSAN grew 4%, PETRORIO grew 3.55%, ULTRAPAR increased 1.6%.

– GERDAU had an expansion of 4.6%, with the metals sector echoing news linked to the Chinese developer Evergrande, which reduced the fear of crisis in China. CSN had an increase of 4%, USIMINAS advanced 2.3%. VALE had an increase of 1.2%.

– BTG PACTUAL increased by 2.37%, leading among the large banks in the index. BANCO DO BRASIL and ITAÚ UNIBANCO rose 2.1% and 1.95%, respectively.

– HYPERA gained 2.8% after the drugmaker announced late on Friday that it had third-quarter profit 33% versus the same period last year, driven by a 50% revenue increase. Credit Suisse praised the revenue expansion, but pointed to margin compression.

– BRASKEM grew 2.1%. The petrochemical company reported on the night of the sixth setback in the production of ethylene and sales of resins in Brazil, in the third quarter. BTG Pactual highlighted the weaker numbers, but said the company benefits from the weaker real and expects higher dividends in the near term, which could offset noises about a possible sale of shares by major shareholders.

– SUZANO fell 2.5%, returning part of the gains of the last two sessions, in a day of bearish dollar pressing actions of exporters. BRF lost 1.3%, EMBRAER retreated 0.5%.