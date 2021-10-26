Wall Street Sees Higher Oil Prices Longer

(Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – Could the era of cheap oil be over for good?

That’s the conclusion of some of the biggest commodity desks on Wall Street, where banks have raised forecasts for long-term quotes, often by $10 or more.

While the US shale gas boom has been accompanied by the mantra “lower for longer,” the market is now focused on climate change and the dwindling appetite to invest in fossil fuels.

Rather than increasing supply, the industry is under pressure to limit spending, causing structural underinvestment in new production that theorized will keep oil prices higher for longer.

“My advice to clients is to stay long in oil until you know the break-even price” which will bring new supplies online, said Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs. “We know it’s above these levels, because we haven’t had a big increase in capex and investment.”

The supply deficit theory is not new. Since the price collapse in 2014, analysts have been talking about the possibility that demand may outstrip production as a result of underinvestment. But the drop in energy prices caused by Covid-19, combined with pressing environmental concerns, offers reason to think that this time around is different.

The number of oil and gas drilling rigs around the world may have recovered from lows last year when prices entered negative territory, but volume is still more than 30% lower than in early 2020 The current numbers are as low as in 2016, according to Baker Hughes, despite oil prices are close to the highest level in seven years.

Future vision

Among banks projecting higher prices for longer, Goldman forecasts a barrel at $85 in 2023. Morgan Stanley raised its long-term estimate by $10 to $70 last week, while BNP Paribas calculates oil at nearly $80 in 2023. Other banks, such as RBC Capital, highlight the prospect of oil being at the beginning of a period of structural rally.

These estimates imply that the commodity vital to the global economy has become structurally more expensive. Oil price expectations support hundreds of billions of dollars for the stock quotes of international giants like Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

There is also a dwindling appetite for funding from investors. The biggest French banks have said they will limit financing for the shale and gas industry from the beginning of next year. Recently, Ecuador had to double the number of banks that could provide credit guarantees, as financial institutions have avoided financing oil extracted from the Amazon.

unsustainable

Not everyone supports the idea that prices can remain at high levels. Citigroup said in a report this month that oil below $30 and above $60 looks unsustainable in the long term. Prices above $50 for a long time could add 7 million barrels a day of extra supply, bank analysts like Ed Morse said in a report.

“Medium-term cost indicators continue to point to a fair value range between $40 and $55 a barrel,” they said.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related