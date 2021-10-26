Wanda Nara Announces Final Decision After PSG Striker Icardi Betrayed | International

reproduction Icardi and Wanda Nara have lived turbulent days in recent weeks

the novel between Wanda Nara (see photos in gallery below)

and Mauro Icardi

came to an end. Just over a week ago, the wedding scandal broke out when the Paris Saint-Germain striker was unfaithful to his wife by cheating on her with actress China Suarez. Since then, many rumors have been speculated about the couple’s future, but it seems that the story is over.

Through her Instagram account, Wanda, who is also her husband’s representative, shared a testimony in which she tells everything that happened and reveals the final decision reached by the couple. “We chose ourselves again,” she says in the text, confirming the reconciliation.

“The photos I’ve sent over the last few months show how good and happy we were. For what happened, I was very hurt. Every day I asked Mauro for a divorce. When he realized there was no going back, he told me that we couldn’t go on like this. , that if separation was the only way to end so much pain, then we should do it. We went to the lawyer. In two days, Mauro complied with all the conditions and we signed the agreement. The next day he wrote me a letter like no one else has ever done. had written to me: “I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy because it would make me happy.” And then I realized something: that having everything I have nothing if I’m not with him. The bad time we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. The important thing is that we both had the freedom to close our 8-year history, but with our soul tired of crying, we chose freely again. I love you,” said the businesswoman.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi reconciled, but they were on the verge of divorce. Now, the Argentine only hopes that what happened will strengthen the marriage, which has two daughters in common.