Want to become a millionaire? Mega-sena is accumulated at R$33 million

(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

Loterias Caixa draws, next Wednesday (27/10), the accumulated prize of R$33 million from Mega-sena. The 2,423 lottery contest will pay the jackpot to whoever hits the six tens. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo (SP).

The numbers that came out in the last draw, which took place on Saturday (10/23), were: 07-30-02-46-10-20. No bettors took the jackpot. However, 110 people matched five numbers from the card and received R$26,300. Another 6,942 bets took the prize around the court, in the amount of R$ 595.88.

Anyone who wants to try their luck in the next draw can look for any unit of Lotéricas Caixa or online. To play the game over the internet, you must access the Loterias da Caixa website and register. After filling in the data, just choose the guesses, insert them in the cart and pay the bets using your registered credit card.

The minimum amount on the platform is R$30 and the maximum R$945 per day. The online service works 24 hours a day, but the deadline for each game is the same as for lotteries. In addition to the website, Caixa makes available the Loterias Caixa application, for users of the iOS system, and internet banking, for those who have access to the system.

The value of the card, with six dozen, is R$ 4.50. The one with seven bookings goes up to R$31.50, and the one with eight costs R$126. The more numbers, the higher the amount charged and the more chances of winning the maximum prize. The player can also acquire the shares of the raffles organized by the lottery companies. The cost varies according to each lottery. The odds of winning by the simple six-number bet are one in 50 million.