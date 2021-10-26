What can you buy with the R$1.39 trillion fortune of Elon Musk?

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Tesla’s actions fired today (25), surpassing its historic highs after Hertz ordered 100,000 electric cars, the largest order for such vehicles in history. With this, the fortune of the company’s founder, Elon Musk, had an astonishing R$ 103.9 billion jump just this Monday morning. After the markets close, he surpassed Jeff Bezos and became the richest person in the world, with a fortune valued at R$ 1.39 trillion (US$248 billion), according to Forbes estimates.

The amount is so high that it’s hard to get an idea of ​​what you can do with that money. If Musk wanted to use his entire fortune to buy Big Mac’s at McDonald’s, for example, he would take home more than 56 billion sandwiches.

READ MORE: Elon Musk’s Fortune is greater than that of all Brazilian Forbes billionaires put together

The CEO could also give an iPhone 13 as a gift to 181.32 million people, considering the average price per unit of R$7,600. If Musk got tired of driving the cars Tesla makes, he could buy almost 417,586 Ferraris Roma – the Italian car costs around R$3.3 million in Brazil.

Musk could take a vacation on the Flying Fox, the superyacht Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed their days off in this year’s European summer. His entire fortune would buy 124 vessels of this model, which is 140 meters long and over 20 meters wide, and accommodates up to 25 guests. The billionaire could take the most famous couple in American music and 3,098 friends to enjoy the 40-foot-long pool.

READ MORE: Inside the 140-metre superyacht Beyoncé and Jay-Z vacationed in the Mediterranean

Finally, the richest man in the world could easily buy all the companies on the Ibovespa – not just once, but 354. Together, the companies are worth around R$ 3.89 billion, or US$ 700 million.

The exchange rate and stock values ​​after the close of today’s markets were considered.