What is known about the accident in which Alec Baldwin killed a director on a film set – Zoeira

The actor Alec Baldwin pointing the gun at the camera on the film set for the film “Rust” when the revolver went off, hitting and killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins, according to testimony released on Sunday (24).

The artist received the military equipment from an assistant, who said it was unloaded, according to authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States, in official documents.

“Joel [Souza, diretor do filme] said he was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder when he heard what sounded like a whip and a loud crack,” the official statement reads.

O director was also injured at the time, he was hospitalized, but was already discharged.

The bullet hit the director of photography’s chest region last Thursday (21). “Joel then vaguely remembers that she complained of a pain in her stomach and grabbed her stomach. He also said that Hutchins started stumbling backward until he was helped.”

The cameraman who was at the victim’s side at the time she was shot, Reid Russell, told authorities that she said she did not feel her legs.

Actor says he is ‘heartbroken’

The day after the incident, Alec Baldwin spoke up saying that “your heart is broken” and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague of ours.”

On Sunday, Halyna’s father, Anatoly Androsovych, said that Baldwin it wasn’t his fault for her daughter’s death.

“The responsibility lies with the team responsible for the props, who take care of the weapons”, declared the victim’s father in an interview with the British newspaper the sun.

At the publication, he also reported that the actor has been in constant contact with his family. Halyna’s father arrived in the United States to say goodbye to his daughter and be with his grandson, who is devastated with the death of the mother.

“The boy was quite affected, he is lost without his mother”, revealed the grandfather.

‘cold’ weapon

The investigation continues into the role of the specialist responsible for gun safety in the film, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24 years old. The young woman prepared the pistol, placed in a car beside two other weapons.

Assistant Director Dave Halls, considered a seasoned professional, handed the gun to Baldwin during a rehearsal of a scene and said it was a “cold gun,” the film industry’s term for identifying a real bulletless weaponry.

Halls “had no idea the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said an agent in the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

After the shooting, Gutiérrez Reed received the gun and collected the used cartridge, before handing it over to the police.

The channel NBC News said on Sunday that Halls’ reputation has taken a big hit for allowing unsafe practices on set.

“It didn’t create a safe environment,” said Maggie Goll, a designer who worked with Halls, who mentioned the blocking of emergency exits or the lack of security meetings.

No charges were announced in the case, but the accident thesis seems to prevail. Baldwin is free after being interrogated.

A judge has issued a search warrant that authorizes security forces to seize equipment related to the filming, as well as the weapons and ammunition used as accessories, and the costumes worn by the actor and the rest of the crew during the incident.

A fundraising campaign initiated by the union of cinematographers for the Halyna Hutchins’ family surpassed $180,000 on Sunday, way above the initial goal of $10,000.

Tributes

Subtitle: The tragedy sparked an increase in calls to ban the use of real firearms on Hollywood sets Photograph: AFP

Halyna Hutchins’ friends and colleagues gathered Sunday night in Burbank, near Los Angeles, for a wake in honor of the director of photography.

Sadness and anger gripped Burbank, a city near Los Angeles and home to many film and television studios. Participants questioned how the tragedy could happen.

“I had the pleasure of working with Halyna,” said actress Sharol Leal. “She was a wonderful woman, we are very shocked,” he added.

Subtitle: After the case, the police series “The Rookie” decided the day after the shooting to ban all live ammunition on its set. Photograph: AFP

The tragedy caused an increase in requests for ban the use of real firearms on Hollywood sets.

On Sunday, a petition on the change.org website that demands the ban on real firearms on sets and improved working conditions for film crews gathered more than 22,000 signatures.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century,” says the text of the petition launched by screenwriter and director Bandar Albuliwi.

The crime series “The Rookie”, whose plot is set in Los Angeles, decided the day after the shooting to ban all live ammunition on its set, a measure that took effect immediately, according to the specialized magazine The Hollywood Reporter.