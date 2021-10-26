What is missing for the title? See the accounts for Atlético to be Brazilian champion in 2021 – Sports

Pedro Souza/Athletic Atlético and Flamengo meet again this Saturday at 7pm, at Maracanã, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão

The 50-year wait is almost over. By beating Cuiabá, Atlético opened up an 11-point lead to the second place in the Brazilian Championship, Fortaleza. In relation to Flamengo, who have two games less than Galo, the distance is 13 points. Thus, the Athleticians are already beginning to do the math. After all, what’s missing for the title?

In the Era of Running Points with 20 participants, which started in 2006, the runner-up never scored more than 74 points – the record was set by Santos, then headed by Jorge Sampaoli, in 2019. According to the UFMG math department, the team that achieves 75 points will have a 98.74% chance of winning the title.

To achieve this score, Atlético would need another 16 points, the equivalent of five wins and a draw. If they win six matches, Galo will reach 77 points. For this score, UFMG mathematicians indicate that the probability of title is 99.7%.

What if Flamengo wins every game?

The mathematicians’ projections consider that it is unlikely that competitors will not lose points until the end of the Brasileirão. However, Flamengo still has 39 points in dispute and, thus, could end the championship with 85.

Therefore, in order not to have to rely on stumbling blocks from Rubro-Negro and other competitors, Galo would need 27 more points. In other words, it would take nine victories in the remaining 11 games.

However, the number of triumphs may be lower if the team led by Cuca is not defeated by Flamengo in a clash between the two teams on Saturday (30), at 7 pm, at Maracanã.

If Galo beats the rival, to win the cup, they would need another 21 points in the last 30 in dispute, even if Flamengo or any other team wins all their games.

The 21 points can be translated into seven wins. Nonetheless, if the duel at Maracanã ends in a draw, Alvinegro would guarantee the Brazilian title if they won another eight games.

Thus, there are three scenarios for Atlético to be champion without depending on other results:

victory over Flamengo: get 21 points from the last 30 in dispute, the equivalent of seven victories in ten games

tie with Flamengo: score 24 points in the remaining 30, the equivalent of eight out of ten games

defeat for Flamengo: get 27 points from the remaining 30, the equivalent of nine wins in ten games

But what about Fortaleza and Palmeiras?

Here, a clarification is valid: why do the accounts consider the team from Rio de Janeiro if the second place is Fortaleza?

Although it is the current vice-leader, Tricolor has already played one more game than Atlético and, thus, its maximum score in the Brazilian Championship is 78 points.

Palmeiras, who face Sport on Monday night, will finish the Brasileirão with 79 points if they win all their remaining games.

Atlético’s remaining games in the Brazilian Championship:

