What is the “black hole” in the middle of the Pacific seen on Google Maps?

The image taken from Google Maps generated a lot of controversy and a plethora of conspiracy theories.

The image of a “black hole” in the Pacific Ocean, which went viral on social networks in recent days, generated all sorts of speculations about this strange phenomenon. It all started when a Reddit user shared the image he found on Google Maps and immediately caused a stir through people’s comments and reactions.

The image shows a geological formation in the shape of an isosceles triangle surrounded by the indigo blue of the ocean. Its periphery is bordered by a white that appears to be the foam of sea water and, in the center, a large area with a creepy shade of black.

After the image was released, many assured that it was a ocean black hole, but it was also explained that it could be a underground volcano, whose igneous rocks were the cause of the deep darkness. The debate also migrated to Twitter, with endless theories about the strange image of Google Maps.

“It’s obviously the gateway to the hollow earth“, wrote a Reddit user, alluding to the theory that there are subterranean civilizations on our planet. Another interpretation indicated that it was a large lagoon in the center of an island, while another user was convinced it was the real Bermuda Triangle.

Finally, after a few hours, all theories were discarded: on Reddit, they explained that it was just a bad satellite image of an uninhabited island in the Pacific: Vostok Island, part of the Republic of Kiribati in the South Pacific, which is made up of a series of atolls and coral islands.

An uninhabited place in the heart of the Pacific

Named in honor of the ship of the Russian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, who discovered it in 1820, the island is protected as a sanctuary that houses important colonies of seabirds.

The islands of Kiribati do not rise more than a few meters above sea level.

Kiribati and its islands have aroused the interest of the scientific community that investigates climate change, because, it is estimated that it will be the first country in the world to disappear due to rising sea levels as a result of global warming.

According to the latest data, sea ​​level has risen 3.2 millimeters per year since 1993, an increase that, if sustained, will be catastrophic for these islands and other coastal regions over the decades.

Perhaps, the controversial image of the Google Maps just be one sign of the dark fate that awaits the island, as long as the rise in global temperature is not urgently addressed.