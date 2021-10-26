What is the Greek kiss that rocked after Secret Truths 2 teaser and what precautions to take | live you

The Greek kiss scene in Secret Truths 2 went viral last week. Sexual practice consists of licking or kissing the anus or anal region of the partner or partner. The name became popular because the practice originated in Ancient Greece.

Below are five points about Greek kissing:

Which is? Where did it come from? Who does? What is the care? Why is it pleasurable?

1. What is the Greek kiss?

Greek kissing is the act of using your mouth or tongue to caress your partner’s anus during sex. “It is nothing more than oral sex in the anal region”, explains Carolina Ambrogini, gynecologist and sexologist at Unifesp.

Some people use Greek kissing to lubricate the anal area, but this is not recommended. “Lubricate the region with saliva is not recommended. There are already special lubricants for the anal region. The Greek kiss is a practice to be able to stimulate this region”, says psychotherapist Carla Cecarello.

As the name implies, it appeared in Ancient Greece. During orgies, men did the Greek kiss to help lubricate the anal region.

“As the anus does not have its own lubrication, they used saliva as a lubricant. Nowadays, the act is universal and widely used among men and women as well”, explains the psychotherapist.

Men and women can make the Greek kiss. The anus is an erogenous zone with endings and provides orgasm for everyone.

“Both men and women can do the Greek kiss as long as they like, feel free to do it. There are many people who are disgusted with licking the anal region, since the feces come out there. There are people who are more reticent,” he says Carla.

Ambrogini explains that the anal region can transmit diseases, parasites and gastroenteritis. “If the partnership knows of any of these diseases, it is not recommended. It is also interesting that the person takes a shower before intercourse to clean any traces of feces,” he warns.

Cecarello recalls that the anus is the region where feces come out, a material full of bacteria and that should not be taken to the mouth.

“It needs to be cleaned very well and the ideal would be to put the tongue condom on to caress the region, but we know that many people don’t like it. These protectors help a lot not to carry saliva into the anus and also not bring stool remains into the mouth. would be the ideal care,” says the psychotherapist.

5. Why is it pleasurable?

The anal region is an important exogenous zone, which has many nerve endings. “It is a region that is irrigated by blood and that is very sensitive when people are excited”, explains the psychotherapist.

“If the person is already aroused and receives the Greek kiss, the level of arousal is even greater. This causes harder erections, greater lubrication of the vagina”, he adds.

Ambrogini reminds that, for many people, this region is also “forbidden”, which makes everything more exciting.

“The good thing is not to have prejudices to explore the whole body and enhance the sensations it can bring, regardless of the region and as long as there is consent”, says the sexologist.