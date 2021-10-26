what presidential candidates think about the measure

The possibility of the government “sticking” the spending ceiling to make Brazil Aid viable has shaken the financial market and the political world. President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), at least publicly, defended the fiscal control measure. But he is being accused of using the program that will replace Bolsa Família as a strategy to win the 2022 elections. However, Bolsonaro ended up receiving support from his main rival next year, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ( PT), which is against the spending ceiling. In addition, other pre-candidates are also against it, but there are presidential candidates in favor of the measure and others whose position is not clear.

The spending cap is imposed by an amendment to the Constitution approved during the government of former President Michel Temer (MDB); and came into effect in 2017. The amendment limits the growth of government spending to the same amount as the previous year’s spending plus the 12-month inflation ending June of the previous year. The idea of ​​the measure, which is valid for another 15 years, is to contain the growth of public expenditure and the State’s indebtedness. And, in this way, open the way to reduce interest rates and inflation in a sustained manner and have space in the federal budget so that the government can make more investments – which today are very limited.

See below what were the statements of the main presidential candidates on the subject and what they think about the government’s posture in relation to the financing of the Auxílio Brasil:

squid

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is critical of the spending ceiling. A few months ago, he said that, if elected, he would revoke the measure.

The position against the gesture ceiling is already consolidated in the PT. In late August, the party criticized this economic policy in a book about the five years after the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, saying fiscal austerity has had disastrous results for the country, such as increased hunger. In addition to being against the spending ceiling, the PT criticizes the independence of the Central Bank and says that the reforms and adjustments adopted after Dilma left did not bring fiscal balance to the country.

On Thursday (21), when commenting on the announcement made by the government, about the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, Lula defended that the amount should be higher. “What we want is for Bolsonaro to give R$600 emergency aid. [eleitoral] of this’. Look, it’s his problem. And it’s a matter of people’s wisdom. if anyone thinks that [ele] the people are going to win by giving emergency aid of R$ 600, patience”, said Lula, who concluded: “We cannot want the people to be left in misery because of the 2022 elections”.

Ciro Gomes

Pre-candidate of the PDT, Ciro Gomes is another one who defends the end of the spending ceiling, saying that it is violence against the population. Already in the 2018 presidential campaign, he had in his government program the proposal to revoke the measure, to be replaced by another mechanism to control government public expenditures.

In his book “National Project: O Dever da Esperança”, released last year, Ciro questions the functioning of the ceiling, claiming that, as it is, it tends to reduce real per capita spending over time. He advocates changes so that the provision of essential public services to the population is not compromised by the limit.

According to Ciro’s website, if he is elected in 2022, “he will not let the ceiling or any other mechanism or instrument of economic policy compromise his national project to promote the reindustrialization of the Brazilian economy, socioeconomic development and the fight against unemployment , poor distribution of income, misery, poverty and social inequality”.

João Doria

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, pre-candidate of the PSDB, criticized the government’s proposal to pay part of Auxílio Brasil outside the spending ceiling. “Drilling a roof is a crime of responsibility. A crime of responsibility that led to the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. How can anyone defend a breach of the roof?”, said Doria on Thursday (21). money and reform to have money for emergency aid.

Doria guarantees that, if elected president, he will meet the spending ceiling. “I am against any maneuver to circumvent the spending ceiling. I think it exists to be fulfilled. It was the spending ceiling that allowed Brazil to get out of the 2015-2016 crisis, regain credibility and start growing again. The ceiling prevents uncontrolled public spending, which leads to inflation and unemployment,” João Doria told Veja magazine in early October.

Eduardo Leite

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, another PSDB pre-candidate, has the same position as Doria on the spending ceiling. On Thursday (21), Leite said the Bolsonaro government is putting the country in an “economic pandemic” and that the hole in the spending ceiling is “as effective as chloroquine” for Covid-19.

He also stated that he is in favor of the aid program for the poorest, but that reforms and cuts in privileges should have been made so that the resources could be allocated to the most needy, with fiscal responsibility. She also classified the Bolsonaro government’s decision as an electorate.

The statements of the two pre-candidates toucans are consistent with the party’s position. The PSDB published a note comparing Bolsonaro’s government with that of former president Dilma, saying that both were or are “equally irresponsible in dealing with public accounts”.

Date

The spending position of presenter José Luiz Datena and PSL/União Brasil’s pre-candidate for the presidency is not so clear. He has already made statements in favor of the government having a fiscal balance, but the Band presenter is an outspoken critic of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Commenting on the layoffs in the folder on Thursday (21) on his program, Datena said: “Thank God these guys from Paulo Guedes are resigning. They sank Brazil”. The layoffs came amid statements by Guedes that he would break the spending ceiling.

The criticism he makes of Bolsonaro’s economic advisers and of the government itself is that billions in funds were released for amendments and for the Electoral Fund and that now, to help the population, the spending ceiling is threatened, which ends up generating more inflation .

“May Guedes go with them, because he rocked Brazil. Brazil is one of the three countries with inflation above three digits. His management is terrible; he misadvises the president of the republic. Now it threatens to break through the ceiling, the dollar practically hits R$ 5.70 and, as a result, the price of fuel and food skyrockets,” he said.

Sergio Moro

Former Justice Minister and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro (no party), who has not yet decided whether he will run in next year’s elections, has not issued any statement on the spending ceiling.

Alessandro Vieira

A pre-candidate for the Citizenship party, senator Alessandro Vieira joined in the criticisms about the possibility of a hole in the spending ceiling to accommodate the R$400 Brazilian Aid. [dívidas do governo reconhecidas pela Justiça] and aid Brazil to justify breaking the ceiling,” he said in a Twitter post. “The real objective is to access billions of dollars of resources in an election year, to party on the secret budget. By destroying the economic foundations, the Bolsonaro government is sinking the country into inflation,” he said.

Last year, the senator had been criticizing the possibility that the new Bolsa Família would be outside the limits imposed by the spending ceiling. “To make a basic income distribution program that is fiscally sustainable and very effective, it is not necessary to break the ceiling or exercise any kind of creative accounting. It is enough to reallocate resources that are already in the budget, reviewing exemptions from programs that are inefficient and making a politically focused distribution to those who need it most”, said the senator, in an interview with Jornal Nacional in October 2020.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM/União Brasil) defended that income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil, are necessary, but that they should be financed in a way that does not cause further inflation – which ends up penalizing “one more the poor”. According to him, Bolsonaro is using the program as an “electoral populism”.

When he was a federal deputy, Mandetta voted in favor of the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC), which instituted a ceiling on public spending, following the position of his party, the DEM. At the time, he said that there was “general irresponsibility” in public spending “which led us to this state of catalepsy in public accounts.”

Simone Tebet

Senator Simone Tebet, from the MDB, also voted in favor of the ceiling on public spending in 2016. In January 2021, when she was fighting Rodrigo Pacheco for the presidency of the Senate, the emedebist defended the measure again: “Even resuming emergency aid, it is necessary to ensure that the spending ceiling is respected,” he posted on Twitter at the time a new round of emergency aid was being discussed by congressmen.

Rodrigo Pacheco

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (who has just announced his affiliation with the PSD and who is listed to run for the presidency) defended fiscal responsibility. But he admitted that he must support a change in the spending cap correction rule so that Auxílio Brasil is implemented. Currently, this adjustment is based on the accumulated inflation from July to June of the year prior to its effectiveness. The idea is to adopt the correction from January to December. By making this change, the government would get another R$83 billion in the 2022 budget. But the measure tends to “increase” the amount free for spending just for one year, through an accounting device.

“The ceiling continues to exist, fiscal responsibility as well. However, there is a redefinition of the rule related to the correction of this public spending ceiling,” said Pacheco on Thursday (21). “We have an obligation to provide a solution, in one way or another, to the issue of the social program. It is necessary to help around 17 million families who need this assistance through a social program that is consistent and can minimally update capacity of purchase, especially of the basic basket, since prices have risen a lot,” stated the president of the Senate.

When the spending cap PEC was considered by Congress in 2016, Pacheco, who at the time was a deputy for the Minas Gerais MDB, voted in favor of the proposal. But he said, in January 2021, that the rule is not “untouchable”.