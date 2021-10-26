When is the second part of Secret Truths 2 coming out? See Globoplay calendar· TV News

Globoplay’s record holder, Verdades Secretas 2 became the highest-rated production in the same day on the streaming service. The first ten chapters aroused the curiosity of the public, who are now interested in knowing when the second part of the soap opera comes out to watch online. The release schedule has already been defined by Globo, and the next batch of episodes will be available at November 3rd , a Wednesday.

Rated 18+, the plot has 67 sex scenes in its 50 episodes. The serial will be shown on open TV, but the debut will not take place this year. At least for now, the only way to watch it is Globoplay.

The cheapest monthly plan for the streaming service costs R$22.90 and gives access to the platform’s complete content, with Globo’s films, series, soap operas and programs in full. In the annual package, the value is R$ 238.80 (equivalent to R$ 19.90 per month). There is no option for a seven-day tasting period. There are even combos that involve pay TV channels.

The first ten chapters of Secret Truths were released on the last 20th, and the other 40 will come out every two weeks. See the schedule below:

Second part – 11/3 – chapters 11 to 20

Third part – 17/11 – chapters 21 to 30

Fourth part – 12/1 – chapters 31 to 40

Final part – 12/15 – chapters 41 to 50

Record on Globoplay

According to the TV news anticipated, Verdades Secretas 2 had 1,988,342 hours of consumption only on Thursday (21): the best result in VoD (video on demand) since the debut of Globoplay, in 2015. The owner of the record until then was the documentary series A Vida After Tombo, by Karol Conká, who had recorded 716,000 hours in a single day.

The break in the number of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, also boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown in 2015 on TV and which is all available in streaming to be seen in full. It is Globoplay’s second most watched product on Monday (25), only behind the new episodes of the plot.

On open TV, the rerun of Verdades Secretas also hitched a ride on the release of the sequel and grew. The four chapters shown between October 18 and 22 scored 15.0 points in Greater São Paulo, the best weekly average.